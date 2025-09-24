Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Crowd Color Theme, Drone Show For BYU Cougars Game

Buffs Beat

Fans attending the Colorado Buffaloes' late-night matchup against the BYU Cougars on Saturday are being asked to wear gold to Folsom Field. With tickets still available, the Buffs' first Big 12 Conference home game will also feature a halftime drone show.

Jack Carlough

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Folsom Field should be rocking again on Saturday for the Colorado Buffaloes' first Big 12 Conference home game against the BYU Cougars.

With another large crowd expected, fans are being asked to wear gold for Colorado's annual "Gold Rush" game. The Buffs held a "Stripe-Out" for their season opener and a "White-Out" last weekend against the Wyoming Cowboys.

As of Monday, 1,500 tickets remain available for the 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell.

Colorado Holding Halftime Drone Show

Fans will also be treated to the first-ever drone show during a CU football home game. In partnership with America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission and Brightlight Drone Shows, hundreds of drones will take to the sky at halftime, synchronizing to display "iconic scenes from around Colorado and Boulder, including the Flatirons, Ralphie and even Coach Prime."

“We are so excited to partner with the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission to provide this incredible experience for Buffs fans,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a press release. “This will be the first drone show held during a CU football game, and we’re proud to officially launch the celebration of the 150th anniversary of our state, as well as the 250th anniversary of our country.”   

The show is expected to last about 10 minutes and will be accompanied by music from the Golden Buffalo Marching Band.

Last week's home game featured the debut of Ralphie VII, who completed successful loops just before kickoff and at halftime. The yet-to-be-nicknamed live buffalo mascot is expected to run again on Saturday.

“I think Ralphie did a wonderful job doing the doggone thing she did," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. "I love it. I wish I could get a chance to just watch. I don’t, I’m too locked in. I’m ready to go. We sitting over there like a boxer in the corner of the ring, ready to touch gloves. We ready to go.”

Entering Week 5, Colorado is 2-2 (0-1 Big 12), but optimism surrounds the Buffs with Kaidon Salter now in control of the starting quarterback job. BYU, which features a true freshman starting quarterback in Bear Bachmeier, stands 3-0 after wins over Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina.

Colorado Buffaloes Football 2025 Schedule

*All times Mountain

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (5:30 p.m., Fox)

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

