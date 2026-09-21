Deion Sanders' EA Sports College Football 27 Update Has Fans Buzzing

One of the few things missing for Colorado Buffaloes fans when playing EA Sports College Football 27 has been their coach, Deion Sanders. He has been absent from all three editions of the game since its return in 2024.

However, that changed on Monday, as Sanders announced that he is being added to the game for the first time. The game is scheduled for an update on Tuesday, and it will include Sanders as Colorado’s coach.

Deion Sanders’ History With EA Sports College Football

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders was one of seven coaches missing from the game upon its release on July 9. The others were Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes, Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Bronco Mendenhall of the Utah State Aggies, Blake Anderson of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Neal Brown of the North Texas Mean Green.

Sanders was asked about opting out of the game for the third straight season during his Big 12 Football Media Days main-stage press conference, and he revealed that it wasn’t as much of a choice as most believe.

“I don't know about the video game,” Sanders said. “I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I'm not in the game, that means they weren't paying enough. It didn't fit where we're going right now. That's probably it. It was probably that simplistic.”

However, Sanders was in the game in one aspect. In the game’s ‘Road to Glory’ mode, players have the ability to choose archetypes of legendary college football players to model their in-game characters after. Among these options is Sanders, donning Florida State Seminoles garnet and gold.

Deion Sanders NOT in CFB '27 but his DNA is... pic.twitter.com/FgCH6tKEUw — EverythingEACollege (@ETGEACOLLEGE) July 3, 2026

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Involvement in EA Sports College Football

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) is rushed by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders isn’t the only Buffalo to be swept up in news surrounding the game this year, though, as linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron also made headlines upon its release.

When EA was adding player models into the game, it didn’t utilize face-scan technology, which is what allows most sports games to recreate player likenesses with such accuracy. Instead, it opted for the cheaper route of manually recreating players’ likenesses. However, when dealing with as many player likenesses as EA had for this game, some are going to be better than others.

Lampron caught the negative end of the spectrum, resulting in a laughably inaccurate player model. He took to X to poke fun at the blunder.

Deion Sanders’ Recent Promotional Run

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field with his team for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Colorado’s season has gotten underway, Sanders has been receiving almost as much attention for his promotional campaigns as he has for his coaching. He was recently featured in an advertisement endorsing the ‘Save College Sports Act,’ which he addressed in his Tuesday press conference.

“That's not my concern. My concern is this team. I did something. I was asked to do something. I did it because I thought it was the right thing to do, along with certain colleagues of mine who shared in doing their version of it as well. But I shot it, and that was it. Haven't thought about it since, man. You know, I'm for it. I believe what I say, and I say the things I believe, but that's not my thought process right now,” Sanders said.

That, in addition to a recent drop in collaboration with Blenders and his addition to EA Sports College Football 27, has had Sanders in the spotlight off the field, and it will likely remain that way through the conclusion of the season.

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