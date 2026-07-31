What We Learned at Chargers Training Camp: Star-Studded Defense Is Coming Together

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — I remembered my conversation with Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley from two months ago after spotting the three giant smiley faces in front of the team’s training facility on Thursday.

Instantly, my day was brightened as I gained a much-needed boost of energy for the third stop on my training camp tour. It’s easy to see now why Henley said he feels rejuvenated every time he walks into the Chargers’ building.

Smiley faces courtesy of the Chargers to brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/vLGnpwBDpJ — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) July 30, 2026

In May, Henley opened up about his difficult 2025 season, which included pushing through an illness that affected him mentally and physically.

“At my house, I felt exhausted,” Henley told Sports Illustrated. “That’s why I love this building, because every time I was down, I would cross that gate and enter the mode … I’m back to myself.”

Despite the challenges, Henley remained the Chargers’ energetic leader and sideline-to-sideline playmaker because he’ll never forget what star safety Derwin James told him as a rookie in 2023: “If you’re the talker and high energy guy and you introduce yourself that way, you can’t let people down and stop being that way.”

So, Henley stayed the same in the building throughout adversity last season. However, Henley mentioned that he wants to give more in 2026, especially for teammates like James and dominant edge rusher Khalil Mack, two Hall-of-Fame-worthy players still searching for a Super Bowl ring.

Not many know what it took to get through last season, and I’m ok with that because the difference between this upcoming season will be apparent !! — THE RANGER (@daiyan_henley11) June 20, 2026

For this Chargers edition of “What We Learned,” I’ll get more into what Henley said about James and Mack, and also share what new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary told me on Thursday during my training camp visit with the team. And, of course, I’ll provide some nuggets from what I saw on the field, and highlight two impressive rookies.

Chargers want a ring for James and Mack

Los Angeles has had a productive defense the past two seasons partly because it has a pillar at every level of the unit with the trio of Henley, Mack and James. Those three set the standard, but Mack and James don’t have as much time as Henley, who’s entering his fourth season.

Henley stopped me when I referred to Mack as a future Hall of Famer and didn’t do the same for James. He said both teammates will eventually get gold jackets, a notion I didn’t dispute. Usually, when you refer to a player as a future Hall of Famer, they’re in the final stage of their career. I don’t think James is at that stage—or I’m refusing to accept it’s been nine seasons since James was an All-Pro in 2018 as a rookie.

James just became the highest-paid player at his position for the second time in his career after signing a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension in May. He also has the individual accolades, making an All-Pro team six times in his career, and being regarded as a top-five player at his position since entering the league. He certainly warrants a strong Hall-of-Fame discussion.

As for Mack, he contemplated retirement in the offseason, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year returned for a 13th season in hopes of getting the missing piece to his decorated career that’s already good enough for a first-ballot entrance into Canton.

“I know everyone with me wants to step our games up, so we can help them get what they need, because the gold jacket is going to come for them regardless,” Henley said. “I know they want a ring probably more than that gold jacket at this very point. It’s making sure they’re rewarded.

“Me being on their team, it makes me want to be able to give them that. I put that on my shoulders. They do so much for the whole team, that it makes the whole team think like, ‘We gotta do this for y’all.’”

O’Leary won’t prematurely give his defense an identity

Many of the Chargers’ defenders have mentioned that they expect O’Leary to be more aggressive with his play calls as compared to Jesse Minter, the team’s former defensive coordinator who’s now the head coach of the Ravens.

Additionally, Mack, Henley and James have welcomed more defensive backs to their pass-rushing drills, which occurs when the team breaks up for the special teams portion of practice.

“It’s a great time to work on pass rush,” O’Leary said. “I think guys see Derwin doing it, and Mack, and they’re like, ‘Let me go get some of that.’ It’s been really cool having corners over there, some nickels. Pretty much everybody is going to rush the passer at some point in any defense.”

O’Leary couldn’t confirm or deny whether the Chargers will be more aggressive this season because he doesn’t know what their identity will be once they get into the regular season. It wouldn’t make much sense to call a high amount of pressure plays without knowing if that will be a strength for the unit.

“Honestly, I don’t know yet,” O’Leary said. “I don’t view defense or call plays like I’m sticking to rules or a system. It’s one of those things, ‘Who are we? What are we good at? What do we execute at a high level?’ And then we’ll evolve to that. I can’t give you an answer right now.”

There’s been plenty made about the 34-year-old O’Leary being a first-time play-caller at the pro level. But he was the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan last season and could have a fast transition with the Chargers because he was Minter’s safeties coach in L.A. two years ago.

O’Leary also mentioned that during his time at Notre Dame he worked under three different coaches who all ran their defenses differently, those coaches being Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Nice day in El Segundo for Chargers training camp



Omarion Hampton at the office 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IhYDPBF6F5 — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) July 30, 2026

Chargers rookies to look out for in 2026

Undrafted rookie edge rusher Nadame Tucker impressed his new team in the offseason. It also helps that he already knew the system because he played under O’Leary at Western Michigan last season, when he recorded a whopping 14.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

“For us, it was a safe bet,” O’Leary said about adding Tucker. “We wanted to get him badly in the free agency process. So, we fought for him and we knew that him knowing the defense would make for a smooth transition.”

On offense, fourth-round rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson could make an immediate impact as a downfield threat. He had a lengthy connection with Justin Herbert down the right sideline during Thursday’s practice. That wasn’t the first time those two connected downfield.

Alt and Slater could make all the difference

It might be easier said than done for this team, but keeping tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy could be the key toward the Chargers going on a deep postseason run and finally helping Herbert win his first career playoff game.

Last season, Slater missed all of 2025 with a ruptured patellar tendon, and Alt was limited to six games due to an ankle injury. The stud bookend tackles were both out on the field participating during Thursday’s practice.

Chargers got their stud tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back on the field pic.twitter.com/3fj4hsQMdo — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) July 30, 2026

One more thing I learned …

I didn’t know there was a difference between Jimmy John’s and Jersey Mike’s Subs. They both taste the same to me, but don’t tell that to some of the Chargers beat reporters and team staff members. They are divided about this topic. Some were thrilled Jersey Mike’s was provided in the media center on Thursday. I enjoyed the super sub.

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