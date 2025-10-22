Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Endorses Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Still Looking For NFL Opportunity

Despite putting together a monster season with the Colorado Buffaloes last fall, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo has yet to land an NFL opportunity. Coach Deion Sanders, like many others, remains surprised that Nwankwo hasn't landed in the league.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (97) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (97) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Like many others who watched Chidozie Nwankwo thrive with the Colorado Buffaloes last season, coach Deion Sanders is currently wondering why the defensive tackle has yet to land an NFL opportunity.

Nwankwo totaled 32 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble during his lone year in Boulder before declaring for the NFL Draft. However, the All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention defensive tackle is still looking for a professional opportunity.

After inviting Nwankwo to speak with his Colorado team earlier this week, "Coach Prime" shared his belief that the lineman is worthy of turning pro.

Deion Sanders Questions Former Colorado Buffaloes Star NFL Chidozie Nwankwo Coach Prime London Merritt Houston Transfer Draft
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Having a guy that tremendously had pro ability and should be on a professional team, I feel, to come back and say, this, this, this, this and this, and some of the things we didn't play (was) phenomenal," Sanders said.

Before joining the Buffs, Nwankwo recorded 94 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, and four sacks in four seasons with the Houston Cougars. His brother, fellow defensive tackle Chijokie Nwankwo, also spent last season at Colorado as a walk-on but didn't see the field.

Chidozie Nwankwo Shares Wisdom With 2025 Buffs

Deion Sanders Questions Former Colorado Buffaloes Star NFL Chidozie Nwankwo Coach Prime London Merritt Houston Transfer Draft
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (97) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Colorado prepares to battle the Utah Utes this weekend, Nwankwo shared some motivational words with his former team at practice.

“Y’all can’t be coming out here timid,” Nwankwo said, per Reach The People Media. “Monday is the most important day of your week. Y’all seniors, you’re not going to get this back. Some of y’all, you ain’t going to the league — the hard reality is going to hit you. You can’t take this for granted.”

Sanders was appreciative of Nwankwo speaking to his team, adding that his unique perspective as a recent player holds significant weight. If Nwankwo can't land a professional opportunity, coaching could be another route for him to stay in football.

"For me and my perspective, that shed light on areas that are dark," Sanders said Tuesday. "That's what he did because he was sitting in those same seats, and I was delivering those same type of messages that I delivered to our team every morning. Sometimes those messages register and sometimes they don't... The kids respect it. They respect him because he's a real one, and they know his credentials."

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah 

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel

MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes

London Merritt Appreciative Of Chidozie Nwankwo

Deion Sanders Questions Former Colorado Buffaloes Star NFL Chidozie Nwankwo Coach Prime London Merritt Houston Transfer Draft
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Freshman defensive end London Merritt was also asked about Nwankwo's impact as a vocal former Buff.

"I was here for the bowl game in December, so that's when he was still here," Merritt said. "I kind of built a little relationship with him then. He told me some words back then, too. Definitely seeing him back was great. The words of wisdom from him was motivational and made me want to go even harder."

With Nwankwo's help, Merritt owns 11 total tackles and one sack through his first seven college games.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football