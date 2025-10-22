Deion Sanders Endorses Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Still Looking For NFL Opportunity
BOULDER — Like many others who watched Chidozie Nwankwo thrive with the Colorado Buffaloes last season, coach Deion Sanders is currently wondering why the defensive tackle has yet to land an NFL opportunity.
Nwankwo totaled 32 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble during his lone year in Boulder before declaring for the NFL Draft. However, the All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention defensive tackle is still looking for a professional opportunity.
After inviting Nwankwo to speak with his Colorado team earlier this week, "Coach Prime" shared his belief that the lineman is worthy of turning pro.
"Having a guy that tremendously had pro ability and should be on a professional team, I feel, to come back and say, this, this, this, this and this, and some of the things we didn't play (was) phenomenal," Sanders said.
Before joining the Buffs, Nwankwo recorded 94 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, and four sacks in four seasons with the Houston Cougars. His brother, fellow defensive tackle Chijokie Nwankwo, also spent last season at Colorado as a walk-on but didn't see the field.
Chidozie Nwankwo Shares Wisdom With 2025 Buffs
As Colorado prepares to battle the Utah Utes this weekend, Nwankwo shared some motivational words with his former team at practice.
“Y’all can’t be coming out here timid,” Nwankwo said, per Reach The People Media. “Monday is the most important day of your week. Y’all seniors, you’re not going to get this back. Some of y’all, you ain’t going to the league — the hard reality is going to hit you. You can’t take this for granted.”
Sanders was appreciative of Nwankwo speaking to his team, adding that his unique perspective as a recent player holds significant weight. If Nwankwo can't land a professional opportunity, coaching could be another route for him to stay in football.
"For me and my perspective, that shed light on areas that are dark," Sanders said Tuesday. "That's what he did because he was sitting in those same seats, and I was delivering those same type of messages that I delivered to our team every morning. Sometimes those messages register and sometimes they don't... The kids respect it. They respect him because he's a real one, and they know his credentials."
London Merritt Appreciative Of Chidozie Nwankwo
Freshman defensive end London Merritt was also asked about Nwankwo's impact as a vocal former Buff.
"I was here for the bowl game in December, so that's when he was still here," Merritt said. "I kind of built a little relationship with him then. He told me some words back then, too. Definitely seeing him back was great. The words of wisdom from him was motivational and made me want to go even harder."
With Nwankwo's help, Merritt owns 11 total tackles and one sack through his first seven college games.