Several Key Colorado Buffaloes Appear Likely To Return From Injury Against Utah
A bye week treated the Colorado Buffaloes well.
At the Buffs' first practice back together after their bye week, four vital players were back in action. Colorado's offense, defense and special teams will see key additions this Saturday against the Utah Utes.
In a recent Reach The People Media video, cornerback RJ Johnson and running back Simeon Price vocally stated that they will play, while wide receiver/running back Dre'lon Miller and special teams ace Isaiah Hardge were spotted in full uniform.
Litany Of Hampered Buffs Back At Practice After Bye Week
Johnson hasn't played since week 3, presumably suffering an injury versus the Houston Cougars. His absence caused issues in the cornerback room, as Makari Vickers and Teon Parks struggled in stints opposite DJ McKinney.
While he hasn't been stellar himself, Johnson earned a starting spot before the season and is the only corner besides McKinney with an interception in 2025. And with Ivan Yates impressing in his spot against the Iowa State Cyclones, Johnson could ease back into the fold this Saturday.
Hardge's absence was another of significance, though mainly for his punt and kickoff coverage skills. The sophomore wide receiver has just five catches for 37 yards this season, but a myriad of excellent tackles as a gunner.
Wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. also practiced Sunday. The senior hasn't carved out a legitimate spot but has acumen as a blocker out wide and tallied several explosive catches when targeted.
Run Game Back In Business With Price, Miller
The presence of Price and Miller is especially important in diversifying Colorado's ground game. The Buffaloes have had run game success thanks to sturdy offensive line play, but will need their assortment of options as temperatures cool and play-calling tightens up.
It also could be something coach Deion Sanders' squad can exploit heading into a late-night tilt in chilly Utah. The Utes have given up 200 or more rush yards in two of their last three games.
Before injury, Price was Colorado's most efficient runner. He's tallied 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries (6.8 yards per rush) before he and scat back DeKalon Taylor went down against the Wyoming Cowboys. Price sported a brace on his right ankle at practice, indicating he may not be at 100 percent but will rejoin the backfield this Saturday.
Meanwhile, Miller looks poised to return after missing just one contest. The well-beloved sophomore was finding his groove in Colorado's offense after a slow start to 2025, deployed as a running back/receiver hybrid and in wildcat formations. Miller has 11 catches for 95 receiving yards, 16 carries for 69 rushing yards and two total touchdowns (one by land, one by air).
Both Price and Miller's re-entries will also relieve the burden that running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden carried over the past few weeks.
While the status of Taylor, star safety Tawfiq Byard, defensive end Arden Walker and others will remain uncertain until this week's first availability report, crucial pieces of all three dimensions look to be back in play for this weekend's tall task in Salt Lake City.