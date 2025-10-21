Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel

Even without taking a snap, quarterback Shedeur Sanders made headlines with the Cleveland Browns. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was caught on video supporting starter Dillon Gabriel on the sidelines, showcasing his leadership and growth as a teammate.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t play football this past weekend, but the program still had its name in the spotlight. As it is every week, it’s usually because of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was the Buffaloes' signal-caller for two seasons before heading to the NFL 

Even as a backup for the Browns, Sanders still managed to make headlines. He was caught on video praising and supporting starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, demonstrating the kind of teammate and leader he’s become Cleveland.

One of Sanders’ biggest critics from scouts in the pre-draft process was his attitude, leadership, and coachability. Since he’s arrived in Cleveland after falling all the way to the fifth round, it seems that Sanders might have proven those critics wrong him.

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Dillon Gabriel Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Big 12 Football
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It’s still unclear if Sanders will see any game action this season, but his support for Gabriel and his role as a great teammate are promising signs of personal growth. He clearly embraces the culture and structure that coach Kevin Stefanski has established Cleveland.

If this version of Sanders continues to shine behind the scenes, it might not be long before he gets his shot to prove it on the field.

MORE: Deion Sanders Relying on NFL Connections While Recruiting for Colorado

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Tight End Gavin Mueller Turns Heads With High School Record

MORE: Colorado on Full Display in Travis Hunter's New Partnership with EA Sports

What Does This Mean For Colorado?

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Dillon Gabriel Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Big 12 Football
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ultimately, whenever something happens with Shedeur Sanders in the NFL or even outside the league, it’s hard not to link it back to Boulder. Whether it’s Travis Hunter or Shedeur, both will forever be connected to coach Deion Sanders.

Both followed him from Jackson State to Boulder when Sanders became head coach in 2022. The fact that Shedeur is Deion Sanders' son also carries a lot of weight and will keep his career closely linked to his father's influence Buffaloes.

Sanders has his number retired alongside Hunter at Folsom Field.

Not only was Sanders a legend at quarterback for the Buffaloes, but he was also one of the main reasons the program is back on track. He broke multiple program passing records while also helping lead the Buffaloes to their first nine-win season since 2016 last season season.

Every step Shedeur takes in the NFL adds another chapter to his connection with Colorado — a lasting reminder that his impact in Boulder extends far beyond the games he played there.

Is Shedeur Sanders Going To Start For Cleveland This Season?

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Dillon Gabriel Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Big 12 Football
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Right now, it seems unlikely that Sanders will see the field this season.

Gabriel has secured the starting job since the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, the Browns face a tough stretch ahead, and things can change quickly in the NFL.

If Gabriel struggles, it will be tough to keep Sanders on the sideline. He’s already a fan favorite, and many think he should have been drafted much higher than fifth round.

With his talent, pedigree, and confidence, Sanders has everything it takes to make an impact — it may just be a matter of when, not if, he gets his shot in Cleveland.

manual

Published |Modified
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football