Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t play football this past weekend, but the program still had its name in the spotlight. As it is every week, it’s usually because of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was the Buffaloes' signal-caller for two seasons before heading to the NFL
Even as a backup for the Browns, Sanders still managed to make headlines. He was caught on video praising and supporting starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, demonstrating the kind of teammate and leader he’s become Cleveland.
One of Sanders’ biggest critics from scouts in the pre-draft process was his attitude, leadership, and coachability. Since he’s arrived in Cleveland after falling all the way to the fifth round, it seems that Sanders might have proven those critics wrong him.
It’s still unclear if Sanders will see any game action this season, but his support for Gabriel and his role as a great teammate are promising signs of personal growth. He clearly embraces the culture and structure that coach Kevin Stefanski has established Cleveland.
If this version of Sanders continues to shine behind the scenes, it might not be long before he gets his shot to prove it on the field.
MORE: Deion Sanders Relying on NFL Connections While Recruiting for Colorado
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Tight End Gavin Mueller Turns Heads With High School Record
MORE: Colorado on Full Display in Travis Hunter's New Partnership with EA Sports
What Does This Mean For Colorado?
Ultimately, whenever something happens with Shedeur Sanders in the NFL or even outside the league, it’s hard not to link it back to Boulder. Whether it’s Travis Hunter or Shedeur, both will forever be connected to coach Deion Sanders.
Both followed him from Jackson State to Boulder when Sanders became head coach in 2022. The fact that Shedeur is Deion Sanders' son also carries a lot of weight and will keep his career closely linked to his father's influence Buffaloes.
Sanders has his number retired alongside Hunter at Folsom Field.
Not only was Sanders a legend at quarterback for the Buffaloes, but he was also one of the main reasons the program is back on track. He broke multiple program passing records while also helping lead the Buffaloes to their first nine-win season since 2016 last season season.
Every step Shedeur takes in the NFL adds another chapter to his connection with Colorado — a lasting reminder that his impact in Boulder extends far beyond the games he played there.
Is Shedeur Sanders Going To Start For Cleveland This Season?
Right now, it seems unlikely that Sanders will see the field this season.
Gabriel has secured the starting job since the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, the Browns face a tough stretch ahead, and things can change quickly in the NFL.
If Gabriel struggles, it will be tough to keep Sanders on the sideline. He’s already a fan favorite, and many think he should have been drafted much higher than fifth round.
With his talent, pedigree, and confidence, Sanders has everything it takes to make an impact — it may just be a matter of when, not if, he gets his shot in Cleveland.