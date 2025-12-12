Jordan Seaton Hints At Future Plans Entering Year Three With Colorado

It takes a lot to earn a nickname like "The Franchise."

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has earned that and much more with the Colorado Buffaloes, as simple yet all-encompassing as it's been. His time under coach Deion Sanders was unexpected, but after two dominant seasons, it bloomed into a beautiful mentorship.

In a Thursday social media post, Seaton teased the mentality he's taking into what's likely his final season of college football before entering the NFL draft.

Jordan Seaton Ramping Up For NFL

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Be delusional enough to believe it's possible. Be disciplined enough to prove yourself right," his Instagram story read.

One could simply take his post as motivation, but it tells about Seaton's intentions for 2026. The former five-star committed to "Coach Prime" and Colorado after a 4-8 season and is in a similar spot once again, fresh from a frustrating 3-9 record in 2025.

It was a tough year for anyone to handle, especially a star of Seaton's calibre. Entering the transfer portal would be understandable, especially with just one chance left to check college boxes before venturing to the next level.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But Seaton's never been one to take the easy road. He joined a shaky situation and now must endure another, as Colorado's offense line improved dramatically last season, but with largely players in their final seasons of eligibility.

Seaton finished the year with just two sacks allowed but dealt with the first significant injury of his young career, missing Colorado's final three games with a foot ailment. The tackle is a projected first-round pick in 2027's NFL draft but must bounce back from some adversity before doing so.

The Most Valuable Pieces Of Colorado's Future

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) slides during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If he stays, Seaton will start as quarterback Julian Lewis's blindside blocker for a full season. And without transfer portal additions, offensive linemen likely to compete for spots alongside him include tackle Larry Johnson III and guard/center Yahya Attia.

Keeping Lewis upright is a key focus for the Buffaloes this offseason, especially with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in town.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion's "Go-Go" scheme thrives on structure, cooperation and pre-snap communication, so Seaton must avoid antsy-ness for the NFL and think big picture, a necessary leadership role.

Wide receivers Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams and Quentin Gibson, alongside running backs Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Simeon Price, have high potential in Marion's scheme but need someone who can congeal them to execute. Seaton fits the bill, but his octave didn't translate to a cohesive offense last season.

But with a play-caller who can better set them up for execution, he could have much more confidence that his vocal presence will translate to success. Lewis and Miller should continue to surge as a connection, while Seaton aims to open its viability.

With a busy transfer portal season looming, Seaton should be a top hunter for newcomers. His All-American skill level mixed with Lewis's potential and Marion's ingenuity could make the Buffs an attractive destination for portalers this winter.