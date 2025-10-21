Colorado Star Freshman Credits Jordan Seaton For Key Role in His Development
With the Colorado Buffaloes' gutsy, 24-17 victory over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his squad moved to 3-4 and suddenly have a clear, but challenging, path toward bowl eligibility.
While the credit for the turnaround often goes to the head coach, the long-term story also involves Colorado five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who has served as the ultimate competition for one of the Buffaloes most promising young talents—defensive end London Merritt.
Seaton's Daily Lesson
For two seasons, the biggest weakness in the Colorado program was undeniably the offensive line. But Coach Prime addressed that issue by securing Seaton—the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting cycle and a potential future first-round draft pick—to anchor the left side.
Seaton's consistent development has stabilized the offense, and provided the ultimate challenge for the defense. He is the standard and the reason why young players lining up against him are getting better exponentially fast.
Merritt knows this secret weapon well. He was clear about who is driving his progression: “I’m getting better every day, especially going against Jordan Seaton every play.”
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound true freshman out of the famed IMG Academy is the talented four-star edge presence the program has desperately needed.
His simple straightforward acknowledgment of Seaton is huge. It frames Seaton as the foundational piece to this team. His vocal leadership, technical discipline and sheer physical strength can turn a talented defensive recruit into a reliable playmaker.
Seizing a Rare Opportunity
Merritt was a highly-rated 2025 prospect who was the No. 5 edge by ESPN and Rivals, and a multi-sport athlete who averaged 20 points a game in basketball. His commitment, which he announced on Shannon Sharpe’s show Nightcap, was driven by the promise of immediate, elite opportunity.
And it’s clear he understands exactly how rare this situation is.
“Not a lot of freshmen out there are getting the opportunity I am so I’m working my butt off every day,” Merritt said.
The 'opportunity' is playing time, but it’s also the chance to battle players like Seaton, who are being prepared for Sundays. By consistently testing himself against that caliber of player, Merritt is sharpening the skills and instincts needed to help the Buffaloes compete on Saturdays. Especially in the late October and November matchups.
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes
The 'Dawg' Mentality in Practice
Merritt’s upward trend led to him earning his first career start in that critical win over Iowa State. For "Coach Prime" to trust a true freshman in a must-win Big 12 game speaks volumes about the level of development the staff is seeing in Merritt.
Merritt has backed up that trust with production, accumulating six total tackles, including his first sack, in the 35-21 loss to TCU. His first start was the reward for his talent, but the foundation may have been laid by the competition.
“It feels good. You work for it, I’ve been working all my life, this is my dream,” Merritt reflected on his opportunity. “The coaches believed in me, I just put my trust into them.”
That belief, and that dream, is realized daily through the 'dawg' mentality that Merritt shares with his recruiting class.
"We all have that same mindset, being a dawg," he explained. "Come in and play to reach that freshman All-American goal.”
How Merritt Can Help Against The Utes
As Colorado heads into a high-stakes road game against the Utah Utes, the team's path to bowl eligibility (needing three more wins in five games) is clear. The success of the offensive line, spearheaded by Jordan Seaton, is driving the team's momentum.
However, the defensive line including London Merritt, might be perfectly positioned to exploit an injury-riddled Utah offense. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham recently stated that there is a "distinct possibility" that true freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin could start in place of the injured Devon Dampier.
This is where the Seaton-Merritt dynamic pays dividends. Merritt's relentless pressure could be unleashed against a less experienced signal-caller. Ficklin, while talented, has seen limited game action. Facing a fast edge rusher like Merritt, who could force quick decisions and create turnover opportunities, might fundamentally disrupt Utah's game plan.
London Merritt is living proof that the best way to get good is to constantly go against the best, and right now, his daily preparation against Jordan Seaton is the factor that could swing the momentum in the Big 12.