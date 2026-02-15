Deion Sanders Enters Defensive Debate on Social Media

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was very excited to hear about a very controversial topic among NFL defensive backs on a new podcast.

Deion Sanders’ Reaction

After seeing these two on X, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is ready for the discussion.

I got my Popcorn already! This gon be good! https://t.co/yXOaTp5SE4 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 14, 2026

Sanders said, “I got my Popcorn already! This gon be good!”

There is a lot of controversy in NFL debates right now, but Sanders choosing to focus on something positive, as some of the elite players talk about their position, is a great trend to see.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Richard Sherman

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has become quite a force in the media. Since 2022, Sherman has been a member of the Thursday Night Amazon Prime crew to give his opinions on the weekly NFL matchups.

Recently, Sherman has decided that he is going to do film breakdowns over the offseason to explain to the public what goes on at a deeper level.

Sherman then challenged members of the Denver Broncos, “No Fly Zone Defense,” to come on the podcast to debate who has the better defense. Is it Sherman’s “Legion of Boom,” or their “No Fly Zone.” This was the response.

Just got off the line with Sherm!!! We setting it up!!! And I got the numbers!!! https://t.co/7DaZ8mXFud — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) February 13, 2026

Former NFL cornerbacks Aquib Talib and Richard Sherman will no doubt have a great conversation. But a former NFL player and current Colorado Buffaloes head football coach has something to say.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ Perspective

Sanders had a very successful NFL career as both a cornerback and a receiver. Sanders’ perspective on both sides of the ball gives him a tremendous amount of credibility at both positions. He knows what it takes to be successful in each spot, so with that knowledge, he could have a future on that podcast as well.

Also, as the Colorado coach, this should put his players on notice to watch this podcast when it comes. The spirit of competition is something that can’t be taught; it is something that players have or don’t have.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders arrives before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Prime Time's Defense at Colorado

In the offseason, Deion Sanders has made it known that his defense must improve, especially at stopping the run. The players and the coaches will not want a repeat of last year, and as a result, are putting in the work now.

In order to accomplish what Colorado hopes to, it must find examples of success and practice great habits.

This example from coach Sanders is something that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston should learn from. Finding ways to improve and learn the game at a deeper level is a great way to deepen understanding of the game, in addition to how to lead a team on and off the field.

This team in Colorado has been in the middle of building something for a while, and it is almost time to see if the foundation is strong for the 2026 season.