Deion Sanders Provides Candid Assessment on External Narratives

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders looks more chipper compared to last season.

Viral clips show Sanders stoic, but fiery, toward his 2026 roster. There's more spunk following his battle with bladder cancer that prevented him from feeling like his old self. As he told reporters during Big 12 Media Days, he believes he's got his aura back.

Yet, Sanders continues to see a certain "P" word hovering above him during fall camp: Pressure.

Deion Sanders Drops Different 'Pressure' Take

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders' Colorado run has been marred with hype but lacking consistency. He's endured two of three sub .500 seasons and owns a 16-21 overall record in Boulder.

Sanders' critics have grown louder, believing the 2026 campaign rises as his most pressurized season yet. Except Sanders flipped that narrative with his take on feeling "pressure" when addressing reporters following an Aug. 6 practice.

"I apply pressure. I don't feel pressure," Sanders began.

But then he dropped one more take on the word attached to him.

"You know what pressure is? That's a single momma trying to make ends meet. There ain't no man in the house, and she got to be the mother, the father, the provider, the disciplinarian and everything," he said.

"There's a person lying up in the hospital right now with cancer, that they had some bad news that they may have a multitude of weeks to live. That's pressure," Sanders continued. "This is football. I'm really good at this, I can play this, I can coach this, I can do this. If you don't believe, you don't believe. God bless you. I need that. I like that."

Deion Sanders Also Addresses 'Comfort Zone'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders continued his flipping narrative approach. This time addressing being in a "comfort zone."

"You're putting me in my comfort zone there. I'd rather be booed than clapped or applauded, because if you start clapping too much, I'm not gonna trust you," Sanders said.

Sanders clearly is fine with the jeers and criticism, as it seems to be fueling him and Colorado this fall. But he also shot down any thought of the 2025 Buffaloes, which ended at 3-9.

"We have a whole new team, we have a whole new staff, and you're still talking about last year? We don't think like that," Sanders said. "I could try my best to sit here and turn my neck all the way around and it won't go back. I'm right here, man. I'm right here, and I love the young men. I love the coaches. We even have a new AD (athletic director)."

Colorado Attempting to Squash One More Narrative

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders buried the outside world's version of pressure facing he and the Buffaloes. But there's one other stigma attached to this season's team.

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson turned heads with a wicked juke move to the end zone during an Aug. 3 practice. Quarterback Julian "JuJu' Lewis fed him the ball, who proceeded to turn it into an explosive run-after-catch moment. But that play sparked more critics who focused more on Gibson's lack of size, leading to fans labeling Colorado a pop warner team while writing them off.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion fired off this message, though, to those fans.

"As the kids would say, pull up,” Marion said to reporters when asked about the online critique. “At some point you gotta spot the ball and see.”

Sanders also denies that his team is "small by any means" and has belief this season will feature a far different type of pressure that the coach verbally illustrated.

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