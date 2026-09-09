What Deion Sanders' Florida State Connection Might Mean for Hot Seat Rumors

Florida State’s 27-24 loss to No. 17 SMU on Monday night wasted no time in bringing Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ name back into the fan-driven coaching rumor mill.

From what it looks like, there are no credible reports that Florida State has reached out to Sanders. Even so, Florida State coach Mike Norvell’s job is still intact. However, for Colorado, the post touches on a familiar concern.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after the game was delayed due to a power outage. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders’ name keeps resurfacing whenever a high-profile opening looks possible, and he has said that kind of speculation can follow the Buffaloes into recruiting.

Mike Norvell was already under pressure before the SMU loss

Norvell went into the SMU game with his job already under scrutiny, and the home loss gave Florida State one more reason to question his future.

Goodbye Norvell



FSU is going to throw it all at Deion to FSU — 🦆DUCKS VS ALL 🦆 (@ducksVSall) September 8, 2026

Florida State went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 last season, a 7-17 stretch that included a 3-13 ACC record. After Monday night’s defeat, Norvell is 39-35 at Florida State. The Seminoles are 1-1 this season and head into an open week before visiting Alabama on Sept 19.

The money makes any coaching change quite complicated. Norvell’s buyout is roughly $51 million during the 2026 season and would fall to about $45.6 million after the season. The Athletic college football reporter Bruce Feldman has also reported that even an 8-4 finish might not automatically settle Norvell’s future if the losses are terrible enough.

Norvell went back to calling the offense himself this year and entered the season saying he anticipated the best year of his life. Two games in, and pressure around the program keeps mounting.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders will always be an easy Florida State name

Colorado coach Deion Sanders played at Florida State from 1985 through 1988 and became one of the most recognizable players in the program’s history.

That history is the sole reason his name is easy to attach to Tallahassee whenever Florida State’s job security becomes a conversation. It is also why the distinction between speculation and reporting matters.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado that runs through 2029. When Front Office Sports asked him in June about coaching rumors, Sanders said they “weren’t real at all.” He has also repeatedly said he's happy in Boulder.

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen what departure rumors can do

For Colorado, the more important part of the story is not whether a fan account thinks Sanders should coach Florida State. It is what happens when the idea that he might leave starts to make the rounds again.

During the Texas A&M coaching speculation in November 2023, Sanders said rival programs were telling recruits that he would not remain at Colorado.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They think we’re going to be so successful that I am going to leave. So they understand what we possess and the potential we possess,” Sanders said then. “But that’s not true.”

Four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. had reopened his commitment to Colorado that same week and told Rivals that uncertainty over whether “Prime will still be there” was part of why he wanted to keep his options open. That is a much more solid reason for Colorado to pay attention to another round of Sanders speculation.

The timing also comes as Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White and the rest of the staff are putting more emphasis on high school recruiting. Stability is part of that pitch, whether coaches say it publicly or not.

Colorado is 1-0 and preparing for Weber State. Florida State has a week off to deal with its own questions. Until a credible report connects Sanders to Tallahassee, this remains at best speculative.

Sanders’ own answer has been straightforward and much less complicated.

“I think certain people thought I wanted their jobs; I never wanted their job,” Sanders said in May. “I love Colorado, man. I love my kids that I have in that locker room, I love the staff, I love all of them.”

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