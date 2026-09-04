Deion Sanders' Eye-Catching Comments On Shedeur Attending Colorado Upset

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is known by millions as "Prime Time," the Pro Football Hall of Famer who became one of the most recognizable personalities in college football. He is now "Coach Prime," leading a Buffaloes team that opened the 2026 season with a dramatic 14-13 upset of Georgia Tech.

However, Sanders wears another important hat... and it isn’t one of his signature cowboy hats.

Deion Sanders gives his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) a little love at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Colorado’s thrilling, last-minute victory in front of a sold-out crowd of 51,913 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Atlanta, Sanders spoke about the title that matters most to him: father.

Sanders became emotional while discussing what it meant to have his son, former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, make the trip to Atlanta to support him and Colorado.

Deion Sanders Gets Emotional About Shedeur Sanders Support

To the delight of Buffaloes fans, Shedeur Sanders attended the Thursday night game and supported his father and alma mater from the Colorado sideline. The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback made the trip after finishing NFL practice, a gesture that clearly carried significant meaning for Deion.

“Y’all see a coach, you see Prime, you see someone that has dealt with success in certain areas of life,” Sanders said. “Some of them have made a multitude of mistakes as well. But y’all forget, like, I’m a real loving, caring father. And that’s my son, man. So I feel it.”

Shedeur Sanders | Shedeur Sanders/CU Buffs

Deion said Shedeur planned to fly home with the Buffaloes and spend the next couple of days with him, before the NFL season kicks off.

“For him to, you know, get out of practice and make it to this game, I think he’s going to fly back with us,” Sanders said. “He’s going to spend a couple days with his dad. Like, I love that.”

Sanders’ touching emotions were palpable as he shared a deeply personal glimpse into the motivation behind the type of father he has worked to become.

“I love fatherhood. I love fatherhood. I really do,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t fathered like I’m a father. So some people can take the wrong and keep it going wrong. Some people can take the wrong and make it right.”

Shedeur’s presence made an already unforgettable night even more meaningful for Sanders. Colorado produced a fourth-quarter comeback before surviving Georgia Tech’s potential game-winning field-goal attempt as time expired.

Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders leaving the field together after Colorado’s season opening win 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6SSEzsuPlz — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 4, 2026

It's clear that Deion was feeling more wins than just the on-field victory.

The win also came during a meaningful return to Atlanta for Sanders, who became a sports icon in the city while playing for both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. Decades after “Prime Time” electrified Atlanta fans as a two-sport star, Deion (with Shedeur on the sideline) again provided a major highlight in the city.

In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion pushed back against the perception that “Coach Prime” is defined by flash and fame.

"I’ve learned not to get too caught up in what people say about me. But if there’s one thing that gets old, it’s the idea that everything about “Coach Prime” is just flash. Folks see the jewelry, the confidence, the cameras - but they don’t always see the preparation, the discipline, the heart," Sanders told Amaranthus.

That "heart" was unmistakable after Colorado’s win as Sanders reflected on Shedeur’s support and the importance of fatherhood.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Electric Win Over Georgia Tech

The Buffaloes beat Georgia Tech, who is led by quarterback Alberto Mendoza, with much thanks to its strong defense. The Buffaloes held Georgia Tech to only 51 rushing yards on 30 attempts, an average of 1.7 yards per carry. Colorado’s defense did not allow a touchdown. The Yellow Jackets’ only touchdown came on a kickoff return.

That is seriously notable because of the dramatic improvement for a Colorado defense that ranked No. 133 nationally last season after allowing 222.5 rushing yards per game. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, ranked No. 21 nationally with 197.5 rushing yards per game.

Tennessee transfer Boo Carter provided two of the night’s biggest highlights. Carter recovered a fumble in the first quarter and then blocked Georgia Tech’s potential game-winning field goal as time expired, as the Buffaloes danced off the field with a one-point victory.

Shedeur Sanders | CU Buffs

For Buffaloes fans, it's meaningful to have Shedeur in attendance as he became one of the most beloved Buffs of all time. His No. 2 jersey is retired at Colorado after he broke basically every program record and he often pops up in Boulder.

After transferring from Jackson State to Colorado in December 2022, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons in Boulder. He also threw a touchdown pass in 49 straight games, the longest streak in NCAA D1 history. He broke over 100 school records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and in quarterback rating.

The big win in prime time catapults Colorado back into the national spotlight. But Coach Prime isn't worried about that... on a night that marked Coach Prime’s triumphant return to Atlanta, it was his role as a proud and loving father that mattered most.

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