Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
While snow the day prior may have deterred some, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders wasn't exactly pleased with the fan turnout on Saturday for his third spring football game in Boulder.
The announced attendance of 20,430 marked the third-highest in Colorado spring game history (dating back to 1953), but was also the smallest crowd of the "Coach Prime" era. Sanders' first spring game in 2023 was sold out at 47,277, and last year's game drew 28,424 to a snowy Folsom Field.
"Coach Prime" partly blamed the concerning number of college football teams across the country that either canceled or modified their spring game this year for deterring overall fan interest. USC, Nebraska, Alabama, UCF and several other Power Four programs changed their spring game format this year at the expense of fans.
"It was beautiful today, I just wish we had a little more support fan-wise," Sanders said. "I know it's tough when they announced that multiple schools are canceling the spring game. You don't understand how that stuff damages you because fans start hearing that stuff, and it damages you."
Sanders later pleaded with Colorado fans to show their full support whenever the team holds an event inside Folsom Field.
"We do have a tremendous fan base, but I think we need a little more support when it comes to whatever we do inside this stadium," Sanders said. "We should be packing it like it's a game. If you're a real Buff fan, Buff fans show up and show out because we're going to do it for you. So do it for us."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Chidozie Nwankwo Clears Up Transfer Portal Confusion
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Latest Insight On Battling Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Fortunately for fans, there's momentum toward joint spring games coming to college football. Colorado and Syracuse attempted to hold one this year, but the NCAA ultimately denied the request, much to the disappointment of "Coach Prime" and Orange coach Fran Brown.
"I think it hurt ticket sales when they said that we weren't going to get that scrimmage against Syracuse," Sanders said. "I wish we would've, but hopefully we get it a year from now when somebody else thinks of it besides me and coach Fran Brown, and let them do it first. The ticket sales will be astronomical."
Although controversial, Colorado's decision to retire quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's respective uniform numbers during the spring game likely boosted ticket sales. The two projected first-round NFL Draft picks were honored prior to the scrimmage, which was televised on ESPN2.
In-game, all eyes were on the starting quarterback battle between early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Neither exactly dominated during the 11-on-11 portion of the scrimmage, but Colorado was without several projected starters.
Colorado's third season under "Coach Prime" kicks off on Aug. 29 with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coming to Folsom Field.