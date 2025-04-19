Buffs Beat

Watch Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Jersey Retirement Ceremony At Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game

Prior to the Colorado Buffaloes' Black and Gold Day spring football game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter had their respective jersey numbers retired during a ceremony at Folsom Field. The two CU greats are next headed for the NFL Draft.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Only months removed from their final college game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter became the latest Colorado Buffaloes greats to have their jersey numbers retired by the program.

The two soon-to-be first-round NFL Draft picks were recognized prior to Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game on Saturday. Plaques honoring Sanders' No. 2 and Hunter's No. 12 were unveiled at Folsom Field alongside CU's four other retired numbers: Joe Romig's No. 67, Byron White's No. 24, Rashaan Salaam's No. 19 and Bobby Anderson's No. 11.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the B
Sanders broke over 100 school records during his two seasons with the Buffs, helping lead the program's historic turnaround. After throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, Sanders received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and was named a second-team All-American (Associated Press).

Hunter's 2024 season landed him the second Heisman Trophy in Colorado history (Salaam in 1994) and several other prestigious individual college football honors, including the Paul Hornung Award, Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Both Hunter and Sanders are expected to hear their names called early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. Hunter will be on hand in Green Bay, Wisconsin, while Sanders will celebrate elsewhere.

Colorado's decision to retire Sanders and Hunter's numbers was initially met with criticism from several former CU players, including running back Phillip Lindsay, quarterback Joel Klatt and linebacker Chad Brown.

"Not a good look," Klatt said on Fox Sports' "First Things First." "I don't know of anybody anywhere that has been a more staunch supporter of what has gone on at Colorado, and still am, by the way... I just think that it cheapens what you're trying to do. You're trying to honor Shedeur Sanders, you're trying to honor Travis Hunter... With Shedeur, it's way too easy from the outside looking in to say, 'Would this happen if he had a different name on his back?'"

Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed the backlash during a press conference earlier this week. "Coach Prime" shared his support for athletic director Rick George and reminded everyone about the accomplishments of the past two-plus years.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against th
"We talkin' about your Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else," Deion Sanders said. "If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion. The only reason we are having this discussion is his last name is Sanders. That's it. It's been so many things accomplished in this university, expeditiously. It's been unbelievable. I think we should be appreciative. We should be thankful."

Colorado's first Black and Gold Day spring football game of the post-Shedeur/Hunter era begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on ESPN2. Early enrollee Julian Lewis, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and returner Ryan Staub are battling for the starting quarterback job.

