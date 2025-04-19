What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game
BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders' third spring football game with the Colorado Buffaloes featured an ongoing starting quarterback battle, two jersey retirements, strong defensive play and a couple of surprise announcements at Folsom Field.
Although Colorado was missing several players on both sides of the ball, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter had some strong moments under center, and early enrollee quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis got his first taste of a game day-like atmosphere. Even more, Colorado announced its plans to unveil a statue of late former coach Bill McCartney, and "Coach Prime" rewarded walk-on safety Ben Finneseth with a scholarship prior to the game.
Also before the game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders (No. 2) and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (No. 12) became the latest Colorado greats to have their jersey numbers retired at Folsom Field.
What coach Deion Sanders said following Colorado's 2025 spring game:
Opening statement:
"It was a good day for us based on the retirement of two gentlemen (Shedeur and Hunter) that have really changed the face, changed the thought process of the whole program, as well as almost getting through the game injury-free. We'll get a full report on (tight end) Sav'ell Smalls. I think he might have been banged up a little bit, but that's about it. Everyone else was pretty good, and that's a blessing. I think we already have 15-17 guys that are injured right now, so getting through the game unscathed is tremendous."
On Julian Lewis running with Colorado's first-team offense:
"That decision was disciplinary. Things happen. I'm sure if you ask the quarterbacks, hopefully they'll tell you, 'I don't want to put your business in the street.' They got a ways to go. They gotta improve. They gotta do some things. You guys are so used to No. 2 (Shedeur), that you gotta understand that these guys are different. They have different strengths and different qualities about themselves. We gotta make sure we maximize their potential."
On retiring Shedeur and Hunter's uniform numbers
"I looked in both their eyes, and they were pleased, they were thankful, and they were proud. That means a lot to me. I'm one of those types of guys who I don't want to tell you how I feel right off the rip. I'm not going to really wait, so I give you your flowers now. I'm not going to wait 20 years down the street.
"I'm thankful that (athletic director) Rick (George) shot his shot and moved on what we all knew was inevitable in due time. Nobody's gonna be happy with it. Somebody's always going to have something to say. But the way we are right now, we're a now generation. You guys are now people, and this is a now time. Those guys deserve what they deserve right now."
On Colorado honoring Bill McCartney with a statue
"I'm going to honor him as well and his swag: the hat he wore, the jacket he wore. I started to wear it today, but I want to save it for the first game."
"Why we waiting? Wouldn't we have wanted him to see, to be involved in, to feel it, to feel the love, the respect, the appreciation? "
On rewarding Ben Finneseth with a scholarship
"He's a starter on special teams. He's our guy, so (we're) rewarding him for what he's brought to us and being consistent. He's an OB, he's one of the original Buffs. He didn't quit, he didn't walk away, he didn't shy away from competition. He's been here. He didn't ask me for no scholarship."
On Colorado's defensive line
"Those guys are better. I think we're better at the defensive line, and we're better at the linebackers. It's hard to put that on the DBs because Shilo (Sanders), Cam (Silmon-Craig), Travis and those guys, they've been playing together for a few years now, so it's hard to advance that. We are going to be tremendous with what we know we got coming as well to help that secondary. The pass rushers, we got a couple guys out right now with injuries. We're going to be pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball, and I'm happy about that."
On the high number of penalities
"We're gonna fix that. That's personnel as well as discipline. We're gonna fix that. We are so darn disciplined around here, I don't know why we don't take the disciplinary things on the field."