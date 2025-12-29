Deion Sanders Genuine Reaction To Son Shedeur Sanders' Turnovers

Before kickoff in Cleveland on Sunday, the cameras found the Sanders family again. In what has become a recurring tradition during Shedeur Sanders’ rookie campaign, he and his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, shared another joyful, loving moment on the sidelines.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Wearing custom Nike cleats that paid homage to his father’s "Prime" branding, Shedeur looked every bit the part of a franchise cornerstone ready to spoil a division rival's chance to clinch the division.

A Hot Start Cooled off by the Rain

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The early part of the game was defined by a dominant first quarter where Shedeur led the Browns to an early 10–0 lead. On the Browns' first possession, Cleveland marched down the field on its opening drive for a field goal.

Then Sanders found his rhythm. He spread the ball around, extended plays with his feet, and threw the only touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 28-yarder to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr., that capped off an 86-yard scoring drive.

But as the rain intensified, so did the pressure. Shedeur’s momentum stalled as he threw two interceptions that kept Pittsburgh within striking distance. Sanders’ first interception was a stroke of bad luck—a pass that was hit from behind, ricocheted off a helmet, and fluttered into the hands of Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after throwing an interception in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The second was a different story. In the fourth quarter, Shedeur attempted to "give his dog a bone," as he put it after the game, by lobbing a pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It was a risky, underthrown ball that Pittsburgh safety Kyle Duggar easily stepped in front of.

The cameras immediately panned to the stands, catching "Coach Prime" in full dad mode. Deion was seen covering his face with his hat and hanging his head — it was a raw moment the NFL on CBS broadcast dubbed "The Agony of a Parent."

It wasn’t a look of condemnation; it was simply humanity. Sanders reacted with the same authenticity that has come to define their relationship as father and son. And just like Colorado fans saw throughout his college career, it was Shedeur’s response that mattered more than the mistake. From there, he regrouped, protected the ball the rest of the way, and helped Cleveland close out a hard-earned division win.

Post Game Reflection

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) exits the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite the two turnovers, Shedeur didn't shy away from his mistakes.

"I know there were a couple of passes to get back down to the checkdown, but I just didn't do it, so it's just something to learn from," Shedeur said after the 13–6 win. "I just like throwing the ball a lot. In some situations, you can’t just throw your dog a bone... you got to know when it’s a calculated risk."

Despite the interceptions, Sanders stayed composed against his father’s former rival, Aaron Rodgers. He completed a career-best 73.9 percent of his passes, kept the offense moving, and avoided the cascading mistakes that typically sink young quarterbacks in sloppy weather and high-stakes games.

Coach Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment, balancing the rookie's mistakes with the weight of the victory.

“He got a win, so that’s great for the young man,” Stefanski said after the game. “He gets to beat Pittsburgh, a division rival. They're not going to be easy, not in this division, so proud of him for that. There are always things he can clean up. I thought we got a little unlucky on that first interception; we can certainly learn from the second one, and he will.”

MORE: Colorado Targets Rising Athletic Director As Deion Sanders Hits Pivotal Moment

MORE: Colorado Linked to Transfer Portal Running Back From Unexpected Place

MORE: How Colorado Is Impacted By Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham's Departure For Michigan

Looking Ahead to 2026

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during a time out in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The win improved Cleveland to 4–12 (2-4 under Shedeur) and prevented Pittsburgh (9–7) from clinching the AFC North, setting up a season-ending showdown with the Ravens for the division title. But for Sanders, it was another chance to stack meaningful reps in late-season football—something the rookie quarterback desperately needs if he hopes to remain the Brown's signal-caller.

With the 2025 regular season nearly over, the conversation in Cleveland has shifted toward whether Shedeur has done enough to secure the starting job for 2026. While his seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season highlight rookie growing pains, his 364-yard performance against the Titans and his efficient win over a division rival fighting for their playoff lives have made a strong case for him to remain "QB1."

Deion's reaction might have highlighted a tough rookie moment, but if Cleveland decides to build around Shedeur this offseason, those moments of frustration could soon shift to celebration.