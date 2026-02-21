Colorado’s Quarterback Legacy Highlighted by Shedeur Sanders’ National Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is finally winding down, but that hasn’t stopped the program from finding its way back into the national spotlight. Coach Deion Sanders hasn’t had much success since arriving in Boulder, but one bright spot has been Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN appears to agree. A recent article by writer Billy Connelly has shed some light on the top 100 quarterbacks in college football from the 2000s, and Shedeur Sanders was ranked No. 87, next to Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and Miami’s Carson Beck.

“After throwing for 6,963 yards and 70 TDs at Jackson State, Sanders moved with his father to Colorado in 2023; the Buffaloes had gone 1-11 before their arrival but rose to 4-8, then 9-4 in the quarterback's two seasons running the show,” Connelly wrote. “Sanders and Travis Hunter became the faces of a Buffaloes turnaround.”

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Even as Deion Sanders has struggled to find consistent success over the past three seasons, Shedeur and Hunter have helped change the program’s culture. That impact starts with Sanders’ ability as a passer.

He threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions while completing a program-record 72 percent of his passes. He didn’t just make an immediate impact in Boulder, but he’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

While the Buffaloes are working towards establishing a successful legacy under Deion, Shedeur has already etched his name in history with his performances on the field. His talent has not only impressed people across the nation but has also established a benchmark of excellence.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Shedeur Sanders’ ESPN Ranking Reveals

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s exciting to see Colorado’s name back in the national spotlight, but there’s a flipside. ESPN’s list covers the last 25 years, and Shedeur Sanders is the only Buffaloes quarterback to make it, which is a sign that the program has long struggled to develop strong play at the position.

The only other quarterback with real promise is five-star recruit Julian Lewis.

That’s not exactly reassuring for a program trying to establish itself on a consistent level, especially at the most crucial position in sports. Sanders definitely has a place on this list; he is one of the greatest starting quarterbacks that college football has witnessed since 2000.

At the same time, the fact that he is the lone representative on this list points to a larger problem: Colorado is still considered to be a bottom-feeder program, mostly due to the fact that it has not been able to establish itself on a consistent level of success or develop quarterbacks.

Where ESPN’s Quarterback Rankings Hit the Bullseye

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks on the field prior to the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While many may question Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield being the best quarterback on this list, it is his story that makes him truly stand out. He started off as a walk-on at Texas Tech until he transferred to the Sooners, where he eventually won the Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield’s story is one that should be looked up to by recruits who feel as though they are being overlooked. It is a story of perseverance, of never giving up, and of having the burning desire to keep his team in the game, even when all hope seems lost.

At the end of the day, what makes a quarterback truly great is not his talent, but rather his leadership.

Mayfield embodies that on and off the field, showing the drive and poise to elevate everyone around him. ESPN’s rankings got it right by recognizing these intangibles that define truly elite quarterbacks.