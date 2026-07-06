Deion Sanders' Gesture in Support of Former NFL Star Chris Johnson Speaks Volumes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders showed his support for former NFL running back Chris Johnson, who recently announced his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Good Morning America. He participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which has made a return to support the NFL great.

Sanders’s show of support is the most recent in a line of actions from members of the Buffs programs that point to their quality character. As someone who has dealt with health struggles of his own, Sanders’s support comes from a meaningful place.

Deion Sanders’s Comments About Chris Johnson

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rather than taking a negative approach to Johnson’s situation, Sanders instead came at it with a lens of positivity. He praised Johnson’s choice to revive the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge due to the positive awareness it brings to others struggling with the disease.

“I know God uses the foolish things to confound the wise,” Sanders said in a video he posted to Instagram. “... If we use something foolish like [the Ice Bucket Challenge], because CJ is going to come through- I know he’s going to come through; he’s going to win this battle- it will bring so many of us together.”

The challenge has already been fruitful in raising awareness for the cause, as many high-profile celebrities and athletes have already participated in its resurgence. Examples include former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, former Texas Longhorns great Vince Young, former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and former Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White, who challenged Sanders.

Deion Sanders’s Health Struggles

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But if there’s one person who knows what type of reaction is best in the face of a tumultuous situation, it’s Sanders. He missed the majority of the Buffaloes’ 2025 offseason battling bladder cancer. He underwent a grueling process that resulted in the removal of his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor within it.

The situation was challenging for Sanders to say the least, and could have generated a much more dire issue had the tumor not been caught early. He received an outpouring of support upon announcing his health battle, but there’s no doubt that it would’ve been helpful while he was still fighting it as well.

By taking a positive view on the impact Johnson can make, he may be making an effort to achieve some of that support for the former Titans great.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Display of Character

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette answers media day questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders’s show of support exemplifies characteristics that he hopes to get out of his players. The act of showing support for someone in need is something that has become a common theme in the Buffs’ locker room in recent weeks.

In one example, Buffs safety Randon Fontennette donated groceries to the Sunnyside community in Houston, Texas, through his charity, the Rize Up Foundation.

In addition, several Buffs players grew in their character by taking a leadership retreat to Coach Prime’s Texas ranch. While there, they learned from NFL greats on how to carry themselves as men through college and onto the next level.

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