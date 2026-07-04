Colorado's Randon Fontenette Displays Generosity With Gesture to Houston Community
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The Colorado Buffaloes made it clear that high-character players were who they wanted to build their roster around in 2026. The Buffs did just that, and one example of a player with high character is former Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette.
On July 2, he and his charity, Rize Up Foundation, partnered with college football recruiter and NIL manager Mike West to give back to a community in Houston. His generosity encapsulates what Colorado football wants to be all about in 2026, and it could spark similar generosity from his teammates in the future.
Randon Fontenette’s Charitable Efforts Towards Houston Community
Fontenette and his charity worked with West to create a pop-up giveaway of groceries to the Sunnyslope Community in Houston, Texas.
Fontenette gave out 50 shopping bags, each valued at roughly $50 apiece. West offered his comments on the success of the event and his anticipation of future charity collaborations with Rize Up Foundation on his X account.
“To see the smile on so many people's faces and hear the stories of how much it was helping them is truly heartwarming,” White wrote. “We put this together in less than two days. The next one will be bigger and better. Stay tuned.”
As Fontenette continues his charity efforts, he’ll continue to spread the positivity Coach Prime has been aiming to grow in his team.
How Coach Deion Sanders Has Modeled Charity for His Team
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has set an example for his team with charitable acts of his own over the years. One of the recent examples came in March of 2025, when he donated uniforms to youth football players.
"Are there any youth football coaches around the country who need youth uniforms?” Sanders posted on X. “I have a storage unit full of TRUTH uniforms that are new or barely worn. If you want them, please contact @DeionSandersJr asap with a statement of why your team deserves the blessing."
Sanders’s involvement with TRUTH saw him pursue many charitable ventures. He aimed to assist student-athletes in their education while assisting parents in providing them with the best equipment for the sport, according to an interview conducted by NFL Network.
Randon Fontenette’s Season Outlook
Fontenette following in Sanders’s footsteps signals two things about his 2026 season outlook.
First of all, it shows that he has bought into Coach Prime’s system and coaching style. It seems that he plans to live up to the expectations the program has of his character, something that will pay off in the form of increased playing time and trust from the staff.
Additionally, it reveals that he is a prime candidate to emerge as a leader among the new-look roster. Fontenette’s experience and selflessness are excellent characteristics for his teammates to rally around. If that comes to fruition, the Buffs’ program will be extremely grateful. Colorado struggled mightily with leadership issues in 2025, so it hopes that leaders will emerge early and in droves in the 2026 season.
Fontenette has more than proven his ability on the field, but as he continues to display his high-quality character, he’ll continue to turn heads.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.