Deion Sanders Gives His Unfiltered Take on NFL Draft Prospect Jordyn Tyson
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With the 2026 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, April 23, former Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one of the more intriguing prospects thanks to a hamstring injury that limited his participation in pre-draft workouts.
Deion Sanders Shouts Out Jordyn Tyson Before NFL Draft
On Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Tyson publicly with a post on social media.
"Jordyn Tyson is different," Sanders wrote on his X account.
Tyson never played a season under "Coach Prime" at Colorado as the two only were only part of the Buffaloes program for a few months together.
Tyson stayed for the spring when Sanders arrived in Boulder, but the wide receiver ultimately entered the transfer portal (back when it opened during the spring) and committed to Arizona State. In his one season with the Buffs, Tyson played in nine games, logging 22 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyson's potential was always there despite being hampered by injuries, and he broke out in 2024 with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, Tyson is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be off the board in the first round.
As for the Buffs, Sanders and Colorado had a receiver room led by future NFL Draft picks in LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Tyson's presence was missed in Colorado's receiver room once Hunter, Wester, Horn, and were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffs have since reloaded with a transfer portal haul headlined by receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr.
Jordyn Tyson, Deion Sanders Reconnect
Back in November when Arizona State beat Colorado, Sanders revealed that Tyson sought out the Buffaloes coach after the game:
"Jordyn Tyson found his way into my dressing room downstairs at the conclusion of the game," Sanders said. "Jordyn Tyson came in there to say, 'Coach, I apologize.' I said, 'Young man, let me tell you something. I love you. I appreciate you. I pray to God that you're a top-10 pick, top-five pick because you got it. You don't have to apologize to me. You're young, man. I was young. I was making some of the same mistakes when I was your age. I'm just thankful that you got on the right course.'"
"Coach Prime" was outspoken about his use of the transfer portal when arriving at Colorado as he brought in players from Jackson State like Hunter as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In Deion Sanders' first transfer portal class with the Buffs, Colorado brought in 52 new players.
Tyson was part 57 outgoing transfers as the program was essentially overhauled in the offseason.
Colorado's Transfer Portal Bet
The Buffaloes won nine games in Sanders' second year at Colorado, but the Buffaloes have once again rebuilt the roster with 43 incoming transfers and 36 outgoing transfers in the class of 2026.
Colorado lost a potential first-round talent in offensive lineman Jordan Seaton as well as other key pieces, but Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff added depth at nearly every position through the portal. Offensive linemen Demetrius Hunter and Bo Hughley have joined the program, and Colorado has added 12 combined defensive linemen and edge players.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.