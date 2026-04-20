Deion Sanders Gives His Unfiltered Take on NFL Draft Prospect Jordyn Tyson

With the 2026 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, April 23, former Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one of the more intriguing prospects thanks to a hamstring injury that limited his participation in pre-draft workouts.

Deion Sanders Shouts Out Jordyn Tyson Before NFL Draft

On Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Tyson publicly with a post on social media.

"Jordyn Tyson is different," Sanders wrote on his X account.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson is Different — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 20, 2026

Tyson never played a season under "Coach Prime" at Colorado as the two only were only part of the Buffaloes program for a few months together.

Tyson stayed for the spring when Sanders arrived in Boulder, but the wide receiver ultimately entered the transfer portal (back when it opened during the spring) and committed to Arizona State. In his one season with the Buffs, Tyson played in nine games, logging 22 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyson's potential was always there despite being hampered by injuries, and he broke out in 2024 with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, Tyson is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be off the board in the first round.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the Buffs, Sanders and Colorado had a receiver room led by future NFL Draft picks in LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Tyson's presence was missed in Colorado's receiver room once Hunter, Wester, Horn, and were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffs have since reloaded with a transfer portal haul headlined by receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr.

Jordyn Tyson, Deion Sanders Reconnect

Back in November when Arizona State beat Colorado, Sanders revealed that Tyson sought out the Buffaloes coach after the game:

"Jordyn Tyson found his way into my dressing room downstairs at the conclusion of the game," Sanders said. "Jordyn Tyson came in there to say, 'Coach, I apologize.' I said, 'Young man, let me tell you something. I love you. I appreciate you. I pray to God that you're a top-10 pick, top-five pick because you got it. You don't have to apologize to me. You're young, man. I was young. I was making some of the same mistakes when I was your age. I'm just thankful that you got on the right course.'"

"Coach Prime" was outspoken about his use of the transfer portal when arriving at Colorado as he brought in players from Jackson State like Hunter as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In Deion Sanders' first transfer portal class with the Buffs, Colorado brought in 52 new players.

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders as they prepare for JSU's scrimmage game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. | Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson was part 57 outgoing transfers as the program was essentially overhauled in the offseason.

Colorado's Transfer Portal Bet

The Buffaloes won nine games in Sanders' second year at Colorado, but the Buffaloes have once again rebuilt the roster with 43 incoming transfers and 36 outgoing transfers in the class of 2026.

Colorado lost a potential first-round talent in offensive lineman Jordan Seaton as well as other key pieces, but Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff added depth at nearly every position through the portal. Offensive linemen Demetrius Hunter and Bo Hughley have joined the program, and Colorado has added 12 combined defensive linemen and edge players.

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