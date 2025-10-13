Colorado Buffaloes' Quentin Gibson Among College Football's Best In Major Stat
Only a freshman, Quentin Gibson hasn't wasted any time in becoming one of college football's best kickoff return weapons.
Through his first seven games with the Colorado Buffaloes, Gibson is second in the country with 427 kickoff return yards. UAB's Solomon Beebe, a sophomore, has just one more yard to lead the nation at 428.
Gibson's 427 kickoff return yards mark the most by a Buff since former cornerback Nikko Reed has 430 in 2022, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell. The last Colorado player to reach 500 yards, which is very much attainable for Gibson, was Donovan Lee in 2015 (540).
Quentin Gibson's Impressive True Freshman Season
A former four-star prospect (per ESPN), Gibson has already totaled three games with at least 100 kickoff return yards (Houston, Wyoming and Iowa State). His season-long return of 46 yards came against Wyoming, and he more recently had a 36-yarder against the Cyclones on Saturday.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter has certainly appreciated Gibson's ability to give Colorado favorable field position to begin drives.
"Q, he's a special teams All-American down there, just him being able to pick up those yards that he's getting on those kickoffs and punts," Salter said. "It's something that you just don't see a lot of nowadays. There are a lot of freshmen that's playing — true freshmen — and Q is one of the ones that's most definitely going to be talked about after this season."
Gibson has been less effective on offense with nine catches for 43 yards, but his contributions on special teams certainly haven't gone unnoticed. It's now likely only a matter of time before he returns a kickoff to the house.
While Colorado's hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff this season are slim, Gibson's ultimate goal is to win a national championship.
“The goal is, of course, to win a national championship,” Gibson said in fall camp. “I committed alongside four of them, and I visited with three of them, so we created a group chat. All of our freshmen are in it, and we’ve been texting, hanging out every day and spending time together on the weekends.”
Deion Sanders Praises Quentin Gibson
Much like Salter, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has also shared high praise for Gibson this season.
"The kid had 2,000 yards receiving in high school," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this season. "The kid broke records in Texas. The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship). Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."