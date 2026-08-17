Deion Sanders Hints at Bringing Back Former Stars to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have three former players eligible to return to the team after a recent court ruling reinstated the eligibility of many former recruits from the 2022 high school class. Those players include kickers Alejandro Mata and Buck Buchanan, as well as edge rusher Keaten Wade.

While coach Deion Sanders clarified in a team meeting that the staff was exploring bringing those players back, no update had been given since. However, that changed at fall sports media day, as Sanders updated the status on his and his staff’s thought process regarding their return.

What is required for Deion Sanders’ former stars to return

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for a loss during a Thursday night game against Sam Houston at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To put what Sanders said into context, the conditions under which the players could return must be clarified.

Colorado currently has no open roster slots, including walk-ons. This means that in all likelihood, the Buffaloes will only be able to select a maximum of one player from the trio of eligible players to bring back for 2026. The only way that roster slot would open is if defensive lineman Ezra Christensen loses his court case for more eligibility.

He is engaged in an injunction against the NCAA after it canceled his waiver for an extra season ahead of the 2026 campaign. If it is accepted, he’ll take up the Buffaloes’ final roster slot, but if not, the Buffaloes can look to the eligible returners to fill the final roster slot.

What Deion Sanders said about his former stars returning

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders gave an update on whether or not he and his staff plan to bring any of those players back, and it is certainly something he’s willing to do.

“We've talked about all those guys…If they can help us, we certainly want them, Buck [Buchanan] as well. Don't forget Buck. I mean, Buck kicks the durn ball out of the end zone every durn time, and I think he will be the first guy we’re looking to affirm. But we're praying that those votes, or whatever it is in front of the judges, they go straight, especially with Ezra [Christensen] and a couple others,” Sanders said.

So while having Christensen is the preference, Sanders would love to include some of his former contributors in his team’s lofty goals for this season.

“But it would be kind. It would be kind to have those young men included in what we're trying to accomplish this year,” Sanders said.

The impact of the Colorado Buffaloes’ potential returners

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (left) embraces kicker Alejandro Mata against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The biggest impact Colorado could get from these potential returners is security on special teams. The kicker room, consisting of Elliot Arnold and Cadel Ayala, has been rocky in fall camp, and bringing back either kicker could provide Sanders some peace of mind.

Mata would be the obvious choice, as he earned the nickname ‘Matamatic’ during his time with the Buffaloes for his consistency in the field goal department.

As for Buchanan, he would guarantee security on kickoffs for Colorado. His consistent ability to prevent returns was a serious resource for the Buffs last season, and Sanders would love to have him back.

While Wade would help bolster the pass rush, if Sanders gets the chance, he’ll likely be turning to one of his former kickers as his first choice.

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