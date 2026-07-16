Colorado’s Ezra Christensen NCAA Case Takes New Turn After Attorney’s Comments

The Colorado Buffaloes plucked Ezra Christensen from the 2026 transfer portal believing he could boost the defensive line despite the defensive tackle facing eligibility concerns regarding his fifth college season.

Christensen's status has been in doubt, and now according to On3's Pete Nakos, Christensen is suing the NCAA after his waiver for eligibility was denied, placing his playing status for the 2026 season at stake. Now his attorney has spoken out amid the alleged eligibility issue.

Attorney Sends Message amid Ezra Christensen Waiver Decision

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Simote Pepa (77) lines ups across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Attorney Darren Heitner represents Christensen in this lawsuit filing. The founder of Heitner Legal posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, regarding why his firm made the decision to file a lawsuit.

Heitner claims that Christensen was adopted at the age of 16 after growing up in Sierra Leone. He adds how the defensive tackle needed to navigate through the era of COVID-19 which took away his senior season. The Fort Lauderdale-based attorney added that the threat of the pandemic prevented Christensen from seeing a counselor about his eligibility status before deciding to go the junior college route.

Heitner then called out the NCAA for their decision.

"The NCAA canceled his waiver without ever engaging with a single one of those facts. The NCAA purportedly reopened Ezra's case after initially erroneously canceling it. But the NCAA is sitting on its hands and Ezra can't wait any longer," Heitner posted.

Timing Becomes Everything now for Ezra Christensen, Colorado

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall camps soon begin in less than a month. Including for the Buffaloes in what's already been an eventful offseason in Boulder.

The Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion after one season to run the offense. Marion has since energized Buffalo fans with his take on the 2026 Colorado offensive line and his stirring comparison for Buffaloes starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

But Christensen's arrival drew praise from fans and analysts who cover Colorado. Christensen established himself as a big bright spot for a New Mexico State team that went 4-8 under coach Tony Sanchez. The 6-2 defender still piled an astonishing 11 tackles for a loss with six sacks for the Aggies.

Christensen arrived to the Rocky Mountains poised to become an NFL-caliber defensive tackle. Especially with past NFL assistant coach Chris Marve taking over the defensive play-calling duties. Yet now it appears the Buffaloes will need to have a contingency plan in place if Christensen is indeed ruled out for 2026.

Who Colorado may need to Turn Toward

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marve may need to slide another prized transfer inside. Colorado landed Tulane transfer edge rusher Santana Hopper through this portal class. Although the 6-2 Hooper presents value and versatility as a three-technique defensive tackle when needed.

Senior Quincy Wiggins rises as another option for Marve and the defense depending on the aftermath of Christensen versus the NCAA. He's a longer option at 6-5 but also on the thin side with his 255-pound frame.

Baylor defensive tackle transfer Samu Taumanupepe is a larger option at 6-3, 375-pounds. But figures to vie for nose tackle duties. Ex-Maryland defensive tackle Sedrick Smith enters the picture as one more interior option as Christensen's status remains up in the air.

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