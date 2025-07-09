Deion Sanders Honest Answer About Bringing Two Quarterbacks To Big 12 Media Day
Deion Sanders is back with his team and back in front of the cameras, as the Colorado Buffaloes made their second Big 12 Media Day appearance Wednesday at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
But this time, “Coach Prime” brought a little extra intrigue with him—two of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the Big 12.
Colorado quarterbacks—fifth-year senior transfer from Liberty, Kaidon Salter, and 17-year-old, five-star freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis—both represented the Buffs at Big 12 Media Day in Frisco, a rare move that had left reporters and fans alike speculating.
Could it signal a true two-quarterback system in 2025?
For Colorado football fans, the move may be more revealing than it is surprising.
When DNVR’s Ryan Koenigsberg asked "Coach Prime" about the dynamic between his quarterbacks, Sanders didn’t wait for the full question before jumping in.
“We brought both of them because I don't know which is going to start,” he said with a grin.
When Koenigsberg floated the idea of both quarterbacks playing, Sanders didn’t shy away.
“Yeah. As long as they’re doing their jobs and we’re winning,” Sanders said.
“We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon's off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes."
It’s the kind of sound bite only "Coach Prime" could deliver—part metaphor, part clarity, and all pizzazz.
The two quarterbacks couldn’t have taken more contrasting roads to Boulder.
Salter is a veteran dual-threat weapon. During his time at Liberty, he threw for 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns, while also accumulating 2,063 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.
Lewis, meanwhile, a five-star recruit from Georgia, reclassified to enroll early at Colorado. At just 17 years old, he’s already viewed as one of the most gifted quarterback prospects in the country.
Bringing both quarterbacks to Frisco wasn’t just a flashy media move—it might be a preview of what’s coming this fall.
Alongside offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney (who earned preseason All-Big 12 honors), and kicker Alejandro Mata, the two quarterbacks appeared locked in and comfortable. Media day footage showed the two building on their connection, filming content videos, and already displaying real chemistry.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
For Lewis, getting this kind of early exposure—alongside established leaders—could fast-track his development. And for Salter, his willingness to share the spotlight while mentoring a potential future star speaks volumes about his maturity and leadership role within the team.
If Colorado does adopt a two-quarterback system, it could create problems for opposing defenses.
With Salter’s experience and mobility paired with Lewis’s raw ability and sky-high upside, "Coach Prime" could throw a curveball every week, or every possession for that matter.
For now, though, the bigger message for Buffs fans isn’t about who starts.
It’s about how Colorado’s quarterbacks are already leading together—and that’s a win before the season even begins.
“We can't lose either way with either of those two.”- Coach Deion Sanders