Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Makes Statement with Dazzling Touchdown Passes
BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter is turning a corner.
Coach Deion Sanders trusted the senior with a second chance to start against the Wyoming Cowboys, and thus far, he's delivered.
Salter completed two explosive touchdown passes to catapult Colorado ahead in the first half Saturday night. Both statement throws flashed the potential he could reach as the Buffs' signal caller. He also followed up the success with a third consecutive seven-point drive.
Kaidon Salter Shining Early Against Wyoming
The first touchdown toss was from 29 yards out to wide receiver Omarion Miller. Salter took a deep drop back on third down and uncorked a strike over the top.
It opened the scoring after a ho-hum first quarter of action for both offenses. Salter made a nearly disastroux mistake in taking a 14-yard sack during his first sequence, but the senior was unfazed and captained a methodical, 13-play touchdown drive.
The score was also Miller's first of the season. He's shone thus far against Wyoming, posting four catches for 76 yards and boxing out Cowboy corners like an NBA rebound leader. He paced the side with seven targets.
Salter's second score beamed with the quarterback's prowess on the run. He rolled to his right and directed wide receiver Sincere Brown into a pocket of space.
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
Floating a dime to the former FCS standout in stride, Salter watched as Brown toasted Wyoming's secondary for a 68-yard touchdown to put Colorado up 14-3.
Later in the quarter, Salter was calm and collected as he led the Buffs on an eight-play, 67-yard sequence to open a 21-3 lead.
Salter Squashing Quarterback Competition?
Through the first half, Salter completed 10 of his 18 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 20 yards on seven attempts, 17 of which came on an opening-drive scramble. Additionally, Salter posted an impressive passer rating of 181.8 and took just the one sack.
A large component of Salter's improvement has been his confidence in pushing the ball downfield. He averaged just 5.9 yards per completion after his first two contests, but so far against the Cowboys, he's at 19.2. Even with the 68-yard score removed, that number stays at a solid 13.8
He's completed six of his nine attempts of five or more air yards. Salter has also been poised and improvisational under duress, converting five of the Buffaloes' eight third downs.
Thanks to his efforts, Colorado led Wyoming 21-3 at halftime. The Buffaloes had their cleanest half of offense thus far this season, boding well for Salter's chances as a full-time starter. After "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes experimeted at the quarterback position, Salter is proving himself as a valuable commodity in leading Colorado's offense with both his running and passing ability.