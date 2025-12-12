Deion Sanders Loses Top Colorado Buffaloes Recruiter As Transfer Portal Window Looms

Corey Phillips, the Colorado Buffaloes' director of player personnel over the past three seasons, is putting on his blue suede shoes.

The Memphis Tigers have hired Phillips, one of coach Deion Sanders' top recruiting associates. According to a Thursday report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Phillips will be the general manager at Memphis.

Phillips spent the entire "Coach Prime" era working in Boulder for a brighter tomorrow. Colorado's director of recruiting, Darrius Darden-Box, is expected to succeed him in the position, also per Zenitz.

Buffs Director Of Player Personnel Hired By Memphis

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Phillips joined Sanders and Colorado in December 2022 after time spent as associate director of player personnel with the LSU Tigers. He also served alongside Darden-Box with the Vanderbilt Commodores and with the North Carolina State Wolfpack in scouting and recruiting.

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Phillips now heads to his home state to guide a new era of Memphis football. Coach Charles Huff was hired last Saturday to lead the Tigers after a year overseeing Southern Miss. The longtime SEC assistant led Marshall to a Sun Belt Conference championship in 2024 in just his fourth season as a head coach.

Upon reports of his departure, Phillips released a statement on social media thanking Coach Prime and encouraging new personnel director Darden-Box and Colorado players.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime, thank you for this unbelievable opportunity that you gave to a man you didn't know, but only from a recommendation. Coach, thank you for showing me that anything can be done if you just believe," it read.

Memphis went 8-4 in 2025, its fourth straight winning season, and is set to face NC State in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 19. Colorado now moves forward from within, as Darden-Box looks to keep the momentum of strong transfer portal classes going.

Corey Phillips Leaves Solid Resume For Coach Prime

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Under the direction of Phillips, Colorado landed two No. 1 overall recruiting classes among Big 12 programs, then No. 2 last offseason. He directly helped the Buffaloes nab three five-star prospects in consecutive cycles: cornerback Cormani McClain, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis.

The depth of his classes often left some to be desired, but the highlights paint a picture not seen in Boulder for decades. While Coach Prime was the face, Phillips was often the voice, working especially hard last offseason when Sanders was dealing with bladder cancer from afar.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He helped secure a litany of strong transfers as well, many of whom became NFL talents. Colorado was ahead of most of the country in building its program through the portal, a task for which Sanders needed immense help. Phillips embraced a difficult set of responsibilities and executed them to a high degree.

Still, it may have been time for a change in strategy. Many of the Buffaloes' transfers from last offseason didn't pan out, though several freshmen, such as Lewis, defensive end London Merritt and wide receiver Quentin Gibson, reached the big stage with ease.

Darden-Box will be a busy man over the next several weeks, looking to rebuild a 3-9 program with vital groups to improve along both lines of scrimmage and on defense as a whole.