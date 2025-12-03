Colorado's Julian Lewis Recruiting Explosive Wide Receiver After LSU Decommitment

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a rough season, but all eyes are on the offseason as the program looks to improve. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are hitting the recruiting trail, with plenty of scholarship offers still up for grabs.

With the early signing period starting Wednesday, Colorado is expected to have just 11 commits, meaning the team will again lean heavily on the transfer portal. Sanders and his staff have already set their sights on one of the most explosive players available.

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby decommitted from LSU after Lane Kiffin took over and entered the transfer portal. The Buffaloes wasted no time getting him an offer — and quarterback Julian Lewis made it clear he’s all in, publicly backing the move.

Airline battled Westgate Friday in the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state playoffs at M.D. Ray Field -- Kenny Darby. | Paul Karge/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis took to X to show his support, posting, “I like this one, Unk!” and tagging Buffaloes Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips. The post highlighted early excitement about Darby potentially joining Colorado and the momentum Sanders hopes to build.

Landing a player like Darby won’t be easy, especially with 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions favoring Mississippi State. Still, the Buffaloes remain hopeful that early contact and recent program momentum could sway him.

With Lewis actively backing the move and Darby ranking among the nation’s top wideouts, Colorado is counting on its star quarterback and recruiting push to make a late run for a game-changing addition.

MORE: How Colorado Buffaloes Can Still Boost Troubling Recruiting Class

MORE: What Kevin Stefanski's Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders' Future

MORE: Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Deion Sanders in Intro Southern Press Conference

Julian Lewis’ Public Backing Adds Momentum for Kenny Darby

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Even if the Buffaloes are long shots to land Darby, Lewis’s public endorsement sends a clear message. By backing Darby, he is stepping up as a leader in recruiting, showing he’s invested in shaping the offense and helping the program move forward.

As great a season as junior wide receiver Omarion Miller put together, the Buffaloes still need a true playmaker for Lewis to rely on. Darby could be that weapon, immediately elevating the offense and filling the program’s Travis Hunter–sized void.

His presence would boost the passing game and give Sanders’ offense a dynamic threat that defenses can’t ignore. It would also create more opportunities for Lewis to showcase his skills and elevate his play as a quarterback.

Lewis’ endorsement could be the tipping point in Colorado landing Darby. For the quarterback and the Buffaloes, it signals leadership, momentum, and the chance to turn potential into immediate impact on the field.

Transfers Alone Won’t Be Enough for Sanders to Turn Colorado Around

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sanders’ heavy reliance on the transfer portal, combined with a lack of focus on developing prep players, simply isn’t sustainable. Instead of bringing Colorado closer to contention, this strategy has pushed the program further away.

Losing key transfers like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter left a void the Buffaloes struggled to fill. Those two were central to keeping the program competitive over the past two seasons.

Rather than building the next wave of talent internally, Sanders has repeatedly turned to the transfer portal for quick fixes — and it hasn’t worked. Replacing Sanders with quarterback Kaidon Salter, for example, didn’t pan out.

This pattern has appeared across multiple positions, with Colorado relying on short-term fixes rather than building long-term talent. If the Buffaloes want to compete in the Big 12, investing in player development is essential.

Even landing a top recruit like Darby, the No. 27 wide receiver in this year’s class per 247Sports, won’t guarantee success without a clear development plan. The program needs to help him adjust and grow into the college game because even elite talent can struggle to make an immediate impact.

For Sanders, the bigger challenge isn’t just filling gaps through the transfer portal — it’s building a team that develops together and wins consistently.