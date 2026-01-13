Deion Sanders Makes Bold Statement About Colorado's Transfer Portal Class

Coach Deion Sanders is dialed in.

His transfer portal class for the Colorado Buffaloes has surpassed many's expectations so far. "Coach Prime" rebounded from a mass exodus with over 30 additions and counting, a stock that keeps piling for the program's future, and he knows it.

Deion Sanders Proud Of Colorado's Portal Haul

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders was in good spirits during a Well Off Media video posted to YouTube on Sunday, expressing satisfaction in Colorado's wins off the field despite just three on one in 2025. In fairness, he was mostly absent for that season's recruiting cycle due to his battle with bladder cancer. Coach Prime is back in the thick of it, an invaluable boost for the Buffs' efforts.

“It’s been popping,” Sanders said. “That’s why on a Sunday at 4:20 (a.m.), I’m still here recruiting. We’re recruiting our butts off."

He pushed for more, noting the Buffaloes' remaining needs. Colorado has the potential for 105 scholarship spots, but that will likely be closer to 85, with about 15 left until completion.

“We ain’t playing. We ain’t sleeping here until we get them all,” Sanders said. “We don’t have many more to go, (but) we’re going to get them all. We’re gonna get what we want and want what we get. Believe that.”

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado's success through the portal isn't only impressive because of roster depletion. The Buffaloes made a change in recruiting staff after director of player personnel Corey Phillips left the program to become the Memphis Tigers' general manager. Recruiting director Darrius Darden-Box took over, and his additions quickly earned him a glowing rapport with fans.

Alongside Sanders, Darden-Box has overseen an influx of newcomers with all-conference honors at the Group of Five level, FCS standouts and even some high-level Power Four starters. Experience has been key in Colorado's new group, one with almost an entire offseason to gel.

Identity Shift Key To Portal Success?

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffs want to freshen their identity in 2026, and that starts with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Hailed for inventing the "Go-Go" offense and success while head coach with the Sacramento State Hornets last fall, the creative mind has helped bring in players who fit a system.

A major weak point of Colorado last season was a lack of identity, especially on the offensive end. It led to inconsistent production, even with an improved offensive line and run game, along with standouts at wide receiver in Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter was a poor fit, but his struggles were less about talent and more about scheme. The Buffaloes chose his dual-threat skillset despite having a pro-style offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur. Salter was caught between the improvisation that made him great at Liberty and philosophies that helped a then-star-studded Buffs offense win nine games a year prior.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion's system has attracted a bounty of players eager to join the Go-Go, especially at receiver. The Buffs added last season's leader in receiving yards in Danny Scudero, Miami of Ohio standout Kam Perry and Sacramento State speedster Ernest Campbell.

Still, defense was the side of the ball most in need, and Coach Prime knew it. He's added 10 defensive linemen thus far after much of the room departed, along with three stout linebackers and accomplished defensive backs.

Safety and linebacker have seen the most notable upgrades, possibly across the entire roster. Tennessee's Boo Carter and Vanderbilt's Randon Fontenette joined the secondary after strong stints in the SEC, while Bowling Green's Gideon Lampron and longtime Texas's Liona Lefau are poised to start on the second level.