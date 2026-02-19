Three Incoming Colorado Transfers That Fans Should Be Excited About

The Colorado Buffaloes were aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, adding 43 players. Here are three players that Buffaloes fans should be excited about.

Ernest Campbell, Wide Receiver

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures after his first-place finish in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ernest Campbell transferred from the Sacramento State Hornets to Colorado this offseason. He decided to follow his former head coach at Sac State to Boulder. Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was Campbell’s coach at Sac State in 2025 before being hired by Colorado coach Deion Sanders to be the Buffs offensive coordinator for 2026.

Campbell has familiarity in Marion’s “go-go” offense. In 2025 with the Hornets, Campbell had 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the FCS Central Freshmen All-American team.

Campbell’s collegiate career began in 2024 with the Texas A&M Aggies, but he didn’t see much of the field. He ended up taking a redshirt season before entering the portal and transferring to Sac State.

The 5-9, 145 pound Campbell is known for his blazing track speed on the field. In 2024, he ran in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100 meter dash. His personal record 100 better dash was 10.02 seconds at the NCAA West First Round meet.

Campbell is a home run hitter. Five of his eight touchdowns in 2025 were 50 yards or more.

Danny Scudero, Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Another wide receiver Colorado fans should keep an eye on is Danny Scudero. The former San Jose State Spartans wide out led the entire country in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,297. He was also top 10 in the country in receptions (88) in and receiving touchdowns (10).

Scudero, like Campbell, spent time with Sac State. Scudero signed with the Hornets out of high school and played for them in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to San Jose State. Scudero redshirt in his first season there in 2023, but then became a starter in 2024.

He had 52 receptions for 664 yards and five receiving touchdowns with the Hornets in 2024 before he entered the portal that offseason.

Scudero has produced in multiple offenses and is slowly moving up to playing against tougher completion. Time will tell if he will be able to take the next step in the Big 12.

Boo Carter, Defensive Back

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive back Boo Carter is one of Colorado’s highest rated incoming players. The four-star transfer per 247Sports played his first two collegiate season with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2024 and 2025. He had an offer to play at Colorado coming out of high school, but chose the Vols. Now, he will be playing in Boulder.

In 22 games played in Knoxville, Carter has 63 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, and three passes defended. As a freshman in 2024, he earned SEC Player of the Week in the Vols’ rivalry win over the Florida Gators.

His Tennessee tenure ended on a sour note as the Vols released Carter from the team due to not meeting the standard in the locker room, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told the media. However, Carter proved that he has the talent to thrive in big-time college football. “Coach Prime” will now try to get the most out of him.