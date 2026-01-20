Deion Sanders Sends Farewell Message To Colorado Quarterback Transferring To Tennessee
Before leaving for the Tennessee Volunteers, quarterback Ryan Staub paid one final visit to his now-former head coach, Deion Sanders.
On Monday, Sanders posted a picture of himself and Staub inside the Colorado Buffaloes' facilities with the caption, "I grabbed this photo from 1 of my favorite players stopped by to see me before he left town to go continue his college career at (Tennessee). Love ya man! Go do yo Thang."
Staub spent his first three college seasons in Boulder, including two backing up former Colorado starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This past season, Staub threw for a career-high 427 yards and three touchdowns, but struggled in his lone start with a two-interception performance against the Houston Cougars.
Unlikely to beat out current freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the Buffs' starting quarterback job next season, Staub entered the transfer portal earlier this month and committed to Tennessee on Sunday.
If Joey Aguilar can't secure an extra year of college eligibility, Staub has a manageable path to winning Tennessee's starting quarterback job. Others in the room include five-star incoming freshman Faizon Brandon and redshirt freshman George MacIntyre — the nephew of former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre.
"There's a different energy in Knoxville," Staub said, per GoVols247. "It's a place I want to be, and I'm excited to get to work here. This coaching staff is awesome. There's a lot of continuity here, and it's a great system and I think it's a great fit."
Deion Sanders' Respect For Ryan Staub
"Coach Prime" spoke highly of Staub throughout their three seasons together in Boulder, often praising the quarterback's work ethic and ability to embrace a backup role. As Sanders' post confirms, it's still all love between the two.
"You gotta understand, Staub is a lovable dude," Sanders said. "Everybody who's played here previously has reached out to him and congratulated him, or some way or another tweeted him or done something to let them know how proud they are. He's always been a standup guy, no matter who's starting. He's always been there in support... Hats off to him because he's the ultimate teammate."
Staub's shining moment with the Buffs came in September when he threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns off the bench against Delaware. He started the following week against Houston before returning to a backup role.
"I think it comes back down to my process," Staub said after the game. "I've been doing this for a while. It almost feels like you have your head down in the dirt, and you're just working for years... All of a sudden, I get an opportunity and went and did my thing. It's crazy to be rewarded this way, but it's been a long couple of years of just working and waiting and working."
