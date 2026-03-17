Colorado Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve Brings Unique Mindset to Buffaloes

Following the departure of former Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the NFL, Chris Marve was elevated to be the new defensive coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Since his promotion, it has become clear that Marve has the mindset to be a successful coordinator, and recently, a video from his time as a linebacker for the Vanderbilt Commodores gave more insight into how he views the game of football.

October 18, 2008; Athens, GA USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Knowshon Moreno (24) runs the ball up field against Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Chris Marve (13) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Chris Marve’s Mindset

“I don’t think about the past, I just think about the present. I just go out and try to get my job done week in and week out. I train and I work hard, I do all that just to be the best. I train, work, and watch film just to be the best in the nation,” said Marve.

🔥 Coach Marve. Always Been a Dawg. 2010 SEC Interview 💛🦬



"I dont think about the past. I think about the present. I train and I work hard, watch film. I do all that just to be the best in the nation"



🔄 @Coach_Marve https://t.co/vXV6mQpV2G pic.twitter.com/YsbnppAwmJ — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 16, 2026

In his career at Vanderbilt, Marve ended with 398 tackles, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one interception.

Marve knew what to do to produce on the field, and now he takes that approach to his coaching. Throughout the spring practices, it has become very clear that Marve is asking for maximum effort every single day.

In addition to becoming the defensive coordinator at Colorado, Marve has previous experience in that role as well. Marve was also the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024, where he became well-known for the versatility of his defenses and the fire his units played with.

Because of his accomplishments on the field, Marve is able to command a different type of respect that many coaches are not able to. Players often begin to build a bond with and trust coaches who have been where they are and have accomplished something they are aiming to accomplish.

Marve is no doubt someone who fits that mold, which is a major reason why Coach Prime elevated him to become the defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NFL Experience on The Staff

During spring ball, Marve has been holding his players accountable and will not settle for being average or getting complacent.

🔥 Coach Marve. Chews Out The Defense. Expects More 🦬



"We are not suffocating the ball carrier. We are playing soft. Respond, respond, respond. I aint coaching that shit. Fix it"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/dOoEe0mVDg pic.twitter.com/6IjKt6eBss — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 10, 2026

Marve did pick up his defensive coordinator a bit later in the process, but that has not stopped him from pushing his group and coaching the technique in addition to the effort and the culture.

While Marve is the defensive coordinator, Colorado’s coaching staff as a whole has been helping the defense throughout the spring with their experience and understanding of what the new scheme is becoming.

At times, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been working with the corners and helping them understand their technique at a higher level. Sanders loves to help mentor these young men, and giving advice based on his experience in the NFL is another example of that.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes also added Vonn Bell as the safeties coach this spring, and his experience as a safety in the NFL playing at the highest level is something that will no doubt add tremendous value to this position group.

Marve also has the benefit of going against a tremendous offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion every single day at practice. Marve wants to continue to grow as a defensive coordinator, and being able to stack up against one of the more innovative minds in college football will go a long way in helping with that.

Colorado’s defense was not a great unit in 2025, but the changes on the roster and coaching staff could be major factors in an improvement for 2026.

Chris Marve pushes his group to be the best with his mindset and his coaching style, which could be the reason the Buffaloes become a dominant defensive force in the Big 12 next season.

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