Three Bold Predictions for Colorado vs. Weber State

Colorado enters Saturday’s matchup with Weber State after a hard-fought 14-13 victory over Georgia Tech. While the Buffaloes were able to get the win, the offense struggled to find consistency throughout the game. Saturday provides an opportunity for Colorado to build confidence and to execute with their offensive weapons properly.

Weber State enters this matchup with a record of 1-1. The Wildcats scored 30 points in their season-opening win over Northern Colorado before putting up 42 points in a 47-42 loss against Southern Utah. Colorado will have the talent advantage but Weber State’s ability to move the football could actually make for an exciting matchup.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) reacts with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Breakout Performance

Colorado’s offense lacked against Georgia tech leading to the defense having to make up for much of production. The Buffaloes scored just 14 points in the season opener thanks to defensive back Boo Carter who blocked Georgia Tech’s field goal attempt in the last few seconds of the game. While the offense did enough to get the win, Colorado will need to be on top of things and amp up their communication.

The Wildcats allowed 47 points in their most recent game against Southern Utah which creates the possibility of an opportunity for Colorado to take advantage of some defensive weaknesses they may have.

Colorado also has a talented offense that fans did not get to see the entirety of. On top of that, playing at home should give the Buffaloes another advantage. This could a setting of comfort for the offense to get offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s fast-paced offense going in the right direction.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) makes a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are high expectations for the offense but for Colorado running back Richard Young. Young could see more play time this Saturday particularly if the Buffaloes can get a solid lead. Fans are itching to see positive production out of this receiving core including Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry and Danny Scudero.

If the Buffaloes can establish the run, protect the football and create explosive plays down the field, Colorado could easily get a home opener win. A 40-plus-point performance would also give the offense some much-needed momentum as they move throughout the season.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Wins But Weber State Covers the Spread

Colorado might be predicted to win the game but Weber State could actually cover the spread which sits at 34.5-points according to FanDuel.

Colorado is expected to control the game, but a four-touchdown-plus victory is a different kind of challenge. Weber State has already shown that it can score consistently. If the Wildcats can find the end zone a few times, they could make things difficult for Colorado. Another issue that could stem from any success Weber State achieves, is that it could be difficult for the Buffaloes to create enough separation to cover such a large spread.

Colorado could without a doubt control the game but there is a possibility that they can win without completely blowing out the Wildcats. This is what would allow Colorado to get the result they want while Weber State does enough offensively to keep the final margin within four touchdowns.

Colorado Defense Makes A Statement and The Difference

The Colorado defense already showed its importance in the season opener against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes held the Yellow Jackets to only 13 points and made enough plays later in the game to preserve their one-point victory.

The defense carried a significant load last week and Weber State is coming off of a high-scoring 47-42 loss to Southern Utah. Opportunities could arise for the Buffaloes defense to make some impactful plays. If Colorado can pressure the quarterback, force turnovers and limit the Wildcats’ explosive plays, the defense could yet again be the reason for another win.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to quarterback pressure, there are some high expectations swirling around for Colorado edge Lamont Lester Jr. who committed three sacks against Georgia Tech. While the defense looked solid as a whole, the Monmouth University transfer definitely stood out and is expected to have another impactful outing.

The Colorado defense is definitely something to be proud of so far and could allow the team to control the game from start to finish. If the offense can work together and execute and the defense builds off of last week’s performance, then this game could be more interesting than expected and the Buffaloes will demand attention from college football fans everywhere.

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