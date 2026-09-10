Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Argument Proven by Colorado's Lamont Lester Jr.

Some of the Colorado Buffaloes’ most productive newcomers came from the outside the Power Four. Colorado defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. arrived from Monmouth, and after the win at Georgia Tech, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made clear that a smaller-school label does not change what he sees on film.

“A lot of these guys are great players where they came from, that’s why we got them. And you guys, just because a guy played at a smaller school, you don’t give him the credit that he deserves sometimes,” Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“Football is football to me. I don’t give a darn who’s out there on the other side. You could watch film and say that guy could play. I don’t care who he’s playing against. I don’t care if it’s the SEC, ACC or what C.”

Lamont Lester Jr. came out of Monmouth

Lester gave Sanders an immediate example. The 6-2, 230-pound defensive lineman is from Jersey City, New Jersey, played at Don Bosco Prep and spent his first two college seasons at Monmouth in CAA Football.

He came to Boulder after recording 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025. He was rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports and had official visits scheduled with Colorado, Wisconsin and Wake Forest before choosing the Buffaloes in January.

In his first game at the Power Four level, Lester recorded three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and five total tackles. All three of Colorado’s sacks belonged to him, and each came on third down to end a Georgia Tech possession with a punt.

Gideon Lampron arrived from Bowling Green after earning first-team All-MAC honors in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The comparison makes the debut even more noticeable. Colorado finished the entire 2025 season with 13 sacks, and team leaders Keaten Wade and Arden Walker had 2.5 apiece.

On Wednesday, Lester was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. He had already shared Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Colorado’s front was named the conference’s Defensive Line of the Week.

Deion Sanders pointed at the linebackers too

Sanders widened the point beyond Lester after the win. Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw for 237 yards but finished with minus-22 rushing yards after Colorado sacked him three times.

“Those guys that we grabbed, the linebackers did a phenomenal job as well,” Sanders said. “I think we rotated three of them and they stood the test.”

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron arrived from Bowling Green after making 119 tackles and earning first-team All-MAC honors in 2025. Linebacker Tyler Martinez came from New Mexico State, while linebacker Liona Lefau transferred from Texas. All three contributed in Chris Marve’s defense against Georgia Tech.

Colorado defensive end Toby Anene brought another FCS background from North Dakota State. He posted 8.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 13 starts last season, then finished the opener with five tackles and two quarterback hurries. Georgia Tech managed 51 rushing yards, its lowest total since 2022.

The early returns fit the way Colorado rebuilt the front. The Buffaloes lost 2025 sack leaders Wade and Walker, then added players such as Lester and Anene through the transfer portal. Lester’s first game showed why Sanders was comfortable looking beyond the Power Four for production.

Colorado defensive end Toby Anene takes part in a spring practice last month in Boulder. | CU Athletics/courtesy photo

Lamont Lester Jr. credits wrestling for part of his transition

Lester was asked how he made the jump from the FCS to the Big 12 without letting the change in level overwhelm him. He pointed to wrestling, a sport he took up to become a better football player.

“I actually wrestled so I can be better at football. That’s how I took it as,” Lester said. “I also took it as a challenge because wrestling is different from a lot of other sports. A guy could be smaller than you and he can still whip your butt.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.