What Deion Sanders Said About Shedeur Sanders’ First Career NFL Start

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in Las Vegas this weekend to see his son Shedeur Sanders make his first career NFL start for the Cleveland Browns. "Coach Prime" gave his reaction to what was a big day for his family.

Cory Pappas

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in attendance this past weekend for the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. “Coach Prime’s” son, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was making his first career NFL start. 

Deion spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his reaction to Shedeur’s first start as a Brown.

Deion Sanders: “I Was In Straight Dad Mode” 

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“That’s the first time I’ve ever watched him play without me on the sideline. I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him so that was strange, but it was good and it was healthy,” the Colorado coach said. “I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

Deion coached Shedeur for his entire collegiate career at Jackson State and Colorado before Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Not only was he not on the sidelines with a headset for the game, "Coach Prime" was in Raiders' owner Mark Davis' stadium box.

“I’m thankful for just being allowed to sit up in a box…The owner of the opposing team allowed the dad of the quarterback of the opposing team to sit in his box,” Deion Sanders said. “How many times has that happened? That is unbelievable. I'm so thankful and appreciative for that opportunity and that moment.”

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to make a pass attempt as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles him during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As for the game, Shedeur played well enough to help lead the Browns to a 24-10 road win over the Raiders. He went 11/20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interceptions. It was been a tough year for Cleveland, who improved to just 3-8 on the season. The Raiders have been even worse with a record of 2-9.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Shedeur would again be the starting quarterback for the Browns next game against the San Francisco 49ers. This will be a big challenge for Shedeur, as the 49ers are a playoff hopeful and have a record of 8-4 on the year. 

Kansas State Up Next For Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

As for Colorado, they currently have the same record as the Browns at 3-8. The Buffs have dropped four straight games. The most recent being a 42-17 home loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. 

There will be no bowl game this season for Colorado, so their final game of the season is this week on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. 

“Coach Prime” announced that freshman quarterback Julian Lewis would be redshirting, making Kaidon Salter the starting quarterback for this game. This is the fourth different starting quarterback change this season for Colorado. They began the year with Salter, went to Ryan Staub, back to Salter, then gave Lewis a chance, and now it will be Salter once again. 

Cory Pappas
