Deion Sanders's Classic Style on Full Display With New Shoe Release
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders hasn’t played a snap of football in a long time, but his style from his playing days is still on display. Nike is paying tribute to “Coach Prime” with a a Dallas Cowboys colorway of Sanders’s signature Air Diamond Turn shoe.
Nike Releases New Deion Sanders Shoe
Nike revealed an Air Diamond Turf shoe in a Dallas Cowboys colorway for the Holiday 2025 line.
The Cowboys colorway is a tribute to Deion’s time spend with the Dallas Cowboys as a player from 1995 through 1999. The shoe is navy, white, and metallic silver. It also has the signature mid-foot strap along with other features such as the dual-layer leather and mesh panels. Take a look at them below.
Per House of Heat, these new Nike Air Diamond Turf Cowboys shoes are going to be priced at $155 when they are released during Holiday 2025.
Coach Prime in Boulder
On the sidelines as a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders is known to wear a cowboy hat, with sunglasses. It doesn’t matter if the sun is out, or if it is a night game. “Coach Prime” shows up in style.
The Buffaloes are currently 3-4 overall this season with a 1-3 record in Big 12 conference play. Colorado is coming off of a big home win over the ten ranked No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. They now enter their bye week and hope that this momentum carries over to their road game against the Utah Utes.
Sanders is in his third year in Boulder. Year one had a quick 3-0 start, but they ended up losing eight of their last nine games to finish 4-8. 2024 was a huge bounce back season. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and had Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who ended up being selected No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Also in 2024, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took home the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award before being selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Deion Sanders's Illustrious Playing Career
Deion Sanders is arguably the greatest defensive back in the history of the National Football League. Sanders was selected No. 5 overall out of Florida State in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. His NFL career was from 1989 through 2005. His best years were with the Falcons, 49ers, and Cowboys.
During this time, Sanders was named to nine All-Pro teams, made eight Pro Bowls, won 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and was a two-time Super Bowl champion. He had 53 interceptions in his career and 22 total touchdowns.
Deion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He spent time as an analyst on TV before making the move to coaching.