Deion Sanders on start of season: 'We’ve earned where we are'
Deion Sanders was asked the team's journey this season, highlighting the differences compared to last year’s hype. With a 5-2 start, the Buffs are in a solid position, but Sanders emphasized his team’s desire to be undefeated. Reflecting on a tough home loss to Kansas State two weeks ago, Sanders expressed his disappointment, yet acknowledged the progress Colorado has made.
“We’ve earned where we are,” Sanders said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We actually feel like we’re better than what we are because we’re just starting to see the fruit of the work in the understanding of expectation that we have for ourselves.”
Colorado has been building momentum with each game this season. After an early stumble in Week 2 against Nebraska, the Buffs have found their rhythm. Sanders remains confident in his team’s potential, stating, “We control our own destiny and we like that.” Despite a single conference loss, Colorado is still in the hunt for the Big 12 title. To stay in contention, they will need to win out, while also hoping for favorable outcomes involving other teams, such as BYU and Iowa State, who are key competitors in the race.
This weekend, Colorado will host Cincinnati for a late kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the game offering another opportunity for the Buffs to continue their strong run and remain in the race for the conference title. Sanders is confident that his team’s hard work and growing understanding of their own potential will keep them competitive down the stretch.