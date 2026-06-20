One Position Deion Sanders Does Not Need To Be Concerned About for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have made several additions to the roster overall through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting, but there are still questions on offense and defense that the Buffaloes have to answer.

However, there is one position group in particular where Colorado has done a great job retaining players and adding new talent, which could play a key role in the Buffaloes' success next season.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Talent In Colorado’s Wide Receiver Room

The area where Colorado appears strongest is the wide receiver room, which has a balance of returners and newcomers.

In terms of returners at wide receiver, the Buffaloes were able to bring back Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, Quentin Gibson, and Quannell Farrakhan Jr., who all have the potential to contribute in a big way heading into 2026.

At this point, it does seem that Joseph Williams may be the best returning wide receiver for Colorado after recording 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns. With his 6-2 and 200-pound frame, Williams provides a great contested catch option all over the field, but specifically in the red zone for redshirt freshman quarterback Julain Lewis, who is projected to be the starter next season.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The list of transfer portal additions for the Buffaloes includes some great talent, as they were able to add San Jose State transfer Danny Scucero, Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., Miami-OH transfer Kam Perry, and Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell. Overall, this transfer class provides many great skill sets and could be very dangerous, especially in Colorado’s new offense under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Of the four incoming receivers, the two who stick out are Scudero and Moore, having demonstrated the ability to make big plays consistently.

During the 2025 season, Scudero tallied 88 catches for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns, which ranked him as the top receiver in the nation in terms of receiving yards. The interesting part about Scudero’s production is the fact that he did most of it from the slot and relied more on his precise route running and consistent hands, while many receivers rely more on pure athleticism and size.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moore had a solid season in 2025 as he recorded 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. On the perimeter, Moore uses his athleticism and size to his advantage as he stands at 6-0 and 192 pounds, which can give him a major size advantage on most corners. While Moore did not reach the 1,000-yard mark like Scudero, having success in the SEC should give Moore a lot of confidence and put him in a great position to succeed in the Big 12.

In 2024, Moore had a very impressive performance in the SEC championship game against Georgia as he totaled nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. For Moore to be that productive in the SEC championship shows that he has the talent and the ability to compete against the top competition in college football, and could be the piece that helps to push Colorado’s offense over the top in a very competitive Big 12 conference.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s New Offensive Scheme

In terms of how Marion will run the offense, his scheme has become known as the Go-Go, which does a great job of putting the players in the best position to succeed by using their strengths to the offense’s advantage.

For Colorado specifically, Marion has a great amount of weapons on the perimeter, and with that kind of talent in the past, Marion has created an offense where he gets the receivers in space and allows them to make plays after the catch.

The interesting part about this offense is that the Buffaloes have players who can stretch the defense at all three levels and can, in a sense, play positionless football with the versatility to line up all across the formation.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Scudero and Perry can excel on the underneath routes, Moore and Joseph Williams can be great options in the intermediate areas, and Campbell can stretch the defense vertically with his elite speed. Based on the versatile receiving attack that the Buffaloes have, Lewis could have an opportunity to experience great success with the ability to have reliable targets at almost every level of the field.

While the focus may be on Scudero, Moore, Perry, Campbell, and Joseph Williams, the rest of Colorado’s wide receiver room is just as talented and could definitely work themselves onto the field in key roles for the passing attack.

So, heading into the 2026 season, it will be interesting to see which receivers become key pieces in this offense and how explosive this offense can truly be behind the coordinator and quarterback duo of Marion and Lewis.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.