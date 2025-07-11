Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
As Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders returned to the public eye at Big 12 Media Day, he sounded confident and energized as fall camp nears.
Buffs fans have been keeping a close eye on Sanders' health for months as he battled an undisclosed health issue that required time away from his team and forced him to step back entirely from public appearances.
But on Wednesday, Sanders was back in front of the cameras and very much in "Prime Time" mode.
When asked about the specifics of his health, Sanders quickly redirected the conversation to his players.
"I'm not here to talk about my health," he said. "I'm here to talk about my team."
"Coach Prime" was joined by five of his standout Buffs: quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney, and kicker Alejandro Mata.
The group represents both new and returning talent in Boulder, and their chemistry and enthusiasm alongside Sanders made an impression.
A video posted by the Buffs social media team showed the players laughing, filming content, and enjoying their moment on the conference stage.
It was a welcome sight for fans, and a strong reminder of the influence "Coach Prime" continues to have on the program's culture and confidence.
Later, in a conversation with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders was more forthcoming about his mindset and recovery.
"I'm already back. I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities," Sanders said. "So I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young men I haven't even met yet."
The event marked Sanders' first public appearance with the Buffaloes in several months, and while he acknowledged he’s still recovering, he also made it clear that he's energized by the opportunity to get back in action and be around his players.
"I feel in my spirit, it went wonderfully. It went well," Sanders said of media day, speaking while seated in his private jet. "I hadn't been around people for quite some time, so I prayed myself up beforehand to make sure I was on point and my old self. And God was there."
That renewed energy was visible even after the event.
"Now we're on the plane getting ready to shoot a commercial," Sanders said, continuing from his jet seat. "I think I've got the strength to do that now. And I'm thankful. I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'm thankful for the blessing. I'm thankful for every darn thing. Believe that. I love you."
"Coach Prime's" return comes at a pivotal moment.
Colorado is entering a crucial season in the Coach Prime era. After finishing 9–4 in 2024 and tying for first in the conference at 7–2, the team lost several top-tier contributors, including two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"We won't have those two phenomenal players, but we will have a phenomenal team. We're not as good individually, but we're better collectively," Sanders told Thamel.
Still, expectations in Boulder remain high, with a rebuilt offensive line, a potential two-quarterback system in the works, and multiple new additions across the roster, the Buffaloes are entering 2025 with plenty of optimism.
But for the moment, Colorado fans can take comfort in the one storyline that matters most right now: "Coach Prime" is back.