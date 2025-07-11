Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders showed positive signs of recovery during his appearance alongside five of his players this week in Frisco, Texas, for Big 12 Media Day. "Coach Prime" also offered an encouraging message to Colorado football fans about his health.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders returned to the public eye at Big 12 Media Day, he sounded confident and energized as fall camp nears.

Buffs fans have been keeping a close eye on Sanders' health for months as he battled an undisclosed health issue that required time away from his team and forced him to step back entirely from public appearances.

But on Wednesday, Sanders was back in front of the cameras and very much in "Prime Time" mode.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

When asked about the specifics of his health, Sanders quickly redirected the conversation to his players.

"I'm not here to talk about my health," he said. "I'm here to talk about my team."

"Coach Prime" was joined by five of his standout Buffs: quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney, and kicker Alejandro Mata.

The group represents both new and returning talent in Boulder, and their chemistry and enthusiasm alongside Sanders made an impression.

A video posted by the Buffs social media team showed the players laughing, filming content, and enjoying their moment on the conference stage.

It was a welcome sight for fans, and a strong reminder of the influence "Coach Prime" continues to have on the program's culture and confidence.

Later, in a conversation with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders was more forthcoming about his mindset and recovery.

"I'm already back. I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities," Sanders said. "So I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young men I haven't even met yet."

The event marked Sanders' first public appearance with the Buffaloes in several months, and while he acknowledged he’s still recovering, he also made it clear that he's energized by the opportunity to get back in action and be around his players.

"I feel in my spirit, it went wonderfully. It went well," Sanders said of media day, speaking while seated in his private jet. "I hadn't been around people for quite some time, so I prayed myself up beforehand to make sure I was on point and my old self. And God was there."

That renewed energy was visible even after the event.

"Now we're on the plane getting ready to shoot a commercial," Sanders said, continuing from his jet seat. "I think I've got the strength to do that now. And I'm thankful. I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'm thankful for the blessing. I'm thankful for every darn thing. Believe that. I love you."

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

"Coach Prime's" return comes at a pivotal moment.

Colorado is entering a crucial season in the Coach Prime era. After finishing 9–4 in 2024 and tying for first in the conference at 7–2, the team lost several top-tier contributors, including two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"We won't have those two phenomenal players, but we will have a phenomenal team. We're not as good individually, but we're better collectively," Sanders told Thamel.

Still, expectations in Boulder remain high, with a rebuilt offensive line, a potential two-quarterback system in the works, and multiple new additions across the roster, the Buffaloes are entering 2025 with plenty of optimism.

But for the moment, Colorado fans can take comfort in the one storyline that matters most right now: "Coach Prime" is back.

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football