Deion Sanders Opens Up On Son Shedeur's Unexpected Visit, Colorado's 'Shenanigans'
BOULDER — Only days after saying he would stay in Cleveland for the Browns' bye week, Shedeur Sanders made an unexpected trip to Boulder on Saturday to visit his father and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
While their pregame reunion inside Deion Sanders' office remains a special moment, Colorado's 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats ultimately put a damper on the day. Four different quarterbacks took snaps under center and the Buffs fell to 3-6 on the season.
During his postgame press conference, "Coach Prime" gave an honest response when asked about his youngest son's unexpected visit.
"These shenanigans put a damper on it," Deion Sanders said. "I haven't seen my son in a long time. Forget the game. Forget this. Forget that. I haven't seen my son in a long time, so that was quite emotional for me, him surprising me today in the office."
"Coach Prime" Reflects On Pregame Walk With Shedeur
"Coach Prime" and Shedeur had another emotional moment together just before kickoff when the two walked the sideline together, reviving a tradition.
"That (pregame) walk isn't about nothing but him," Deion Sanders said. "I'm praying for him during the whole walk, making sure he's focused and locked in. He came and got treatment, worked out, but that's beside the point. I'm just happy to see my kids whenever I get the opportunity to see them. I'm still a dad."
Shedeur spent his first two college seasons playing for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State before following to Colorado. In two seasons with the Buffs, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while leading CU to its first non-COVID bowl game since 2016.
After landing with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, Shedeur has yet to play in the regular season and is currently navigating a back injury. However, if he can get healthy and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel struggles moving forward, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski may consider giving Shedeur a starting opportunity.
Colorado's Post-Shedeur Quarterback Woes
Shedeur's absence has certainly been felt this season, to say the least. Kaidon Salter struggled again on Saturday, but freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis brought some hope for the future with 121 passing yards and a touchdown.
"I'm more protective as a father spirit, as an athlete spirit, as a guy who knows this game," Deion Sanders said of his approach with Lewis. "I got to protect him. I can't throw him out there and he's not fully ready, and now you jump all over him, and now we in a mental health situation. I don't want that for none of these young men, so we try our best to prepare them and get them ready for the ups and downs of life."
Colorado will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers next Saturday in Morgantown.