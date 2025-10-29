Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have fallen to a 3-5 record, going just 1-4 in Big 12 conference play following a blowout loss against the Utah Utes. With a disappointing season, it may be the beginning of the end of the Sanders era in Colorado.
On3’s Ari Wasserman released unfiltered takes following week 9 of the college football season. Wasserman pointed out that Colorado is reverting to its ways before the Sanders era.
“This is starting to feel like a Colorado season before Sanders got there. Does Sanders, who has overcome some very serious health issues recently, have enough in the tank to build this thing back up? Or is this the beginning of the end?” Wasserman wrote.
With just four games to go, and a bowl game unlikely, the Sanders’ era could be coming to an end soon, but it likely will not be this year. The program reaffirmed its commitment to Sanders during the offseason when Colorado and the coach agreed to a five-year contract extension, extending his contract through the 2029 season. With only just signing an extension, it is unlikely for the program to give up on their coach this year.
The bigger question is if Sanders, amid beating cancer and other health issues, still wants to take on the responsibility of coach. So far, all signs have pointed to Coach Prime staying in Boulder. Sanders has reiterated and proven his commitment to the football program. Sanders opted for a cancer treatment that would align with him getting back to coaching faster and made it clear to the media that he does not plan on stepping away.
Why Sanders And Colorado Deserve More Patience
In addition to the contract, there are several reasons Colorado should give Sanders more time. Although this season is not going as Sanders would have wanted, he helped turn the program around in just his first two seasons with the team. With his past success, Sanders has the potential to turn things around again.
In 2024, Colorado finished the season 9-4, with a 7-2 Big 12 record. Since then, the team lost its former starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, and several other offensive weapons. Sanders entered the season with much overturn on the roster and has had to try to overcome that.
True freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is a player that Sanders recruited through the class of 2025. Lewis has appeared in just one game this season, attempting four passes. With Lewis being a quarterback Sanders brought in, the program should give Lewis time to step in as the starter and see if the Colorado coach is developing him well.
Colorado’s Struggles This Season
The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled all season to find consistency, notably on the offense. There have been games where the offense was able to put together strong drives, but not for all four quarters, leading to several losses.
One of the biggest issues on the defensive side of the ball is that Colorado has not been able to stop the run. It has helped opponents control the time of possession, causing the defense to tire out from being on the field too long and letting up some big plays.
The defense has also struggled to get to the quarterback, totaling just nine sacks this season. Defensive end Keaten Wade is the program’s sack leader this season with just 2.5.
Colorado is struggling on all cylinders, and Sanders will have a lot to fix ahead of the 2026 college football season.
Programs Losing Patience With Coaches?
Although Sanders will likely still be with Colorado next season, there have been several coaches let go this season. Former Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin was one of the first coaches let go, despite making it to the College Football Playoff last season and making it to the semifinals.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have also let go of their coaches before the end of the regular season. With less patience on coaches across college football, it is possible that the beginning of the end for Sanders and Colorado will have to perform at a higher level in 2026 to change the trajectory.