Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes have reached a sink-or-swim moment, especially on defense.
A honeymoon phase for defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, capped by the most lucrative contract for a Buffs assistant in history, has unceremoniously ended as quickly as it began. That came to a head last Saturday as the Utah Utes gashed Colorado for 43 points in the first half alone.
Defensive ends coach and run game coordinator George Helow knows his front seven has taken significant steps back in 2025. On Wednesday, he berated the loss but kept cool about how the Buffaloes can better prepare for the future.
Defense Reeling From Utah Loss
"It was embarrassing," Helow told reporters. "Something I've never been part of before. . . Everything that started at the beginning of the game that could've gone wrong went wrong, and we've got to move past it, bury it, make the corrections."
Utah compiled a ridiculous 422 rushing yards against a Colorado defense that was coming off a bye week and starting to get healthier. Coach Kyle Whittingham elected to play freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin despite star Devon Dampier's availability, and he fittingly punk'd the Buffs without having to drop back and throw consistently.
Aside from the obvious devastation of defeat, Helow mixed in critiques of how the Buffs can rebound against an Arizona Wildcats offense that's gaining traction with a familiar face at the helm. Quarterback Noah Fifita leads Arizona against Colorado for the third time in three years this Saturday.
"Up front, we have to strike blocks better," Helow said. "Plays that should be a gain of eight or 10, which are gonna happen, we've got to tackle, run our feet through contact and get the guy on the ground. . . We've had really good talks as a defensive staff about what we need to do moving forward."
MORE: Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
MORE: What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Deion Sanders And Colorado
MORE: Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders With Looming Deadline
Buffs Changing Practice Regimen Before Must-Win Weekend
There's an array of schematic adjustments to make, especially against the run, but coach Deion Sanders is coupling those with a different practice schedule this week. Helow noted the changes and how they could push a team that must win three of its final four games to reach bowl eligibility.
"We just got done with a walkthrough today, so going through where's our gap, what's our assignment, how will we play in this technique and running through more calls," Helow said. "We actually practiced on Monday and Tuesday, then did a walkthrough today, and we're going to practice Thursday and Friday."
Helow is no stranger to either side of success. He joined Colorado's staff in 2024 after stints under coach Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide and Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, but also middling groups such as the Colorado State Rams from 2017-2019 Maryland Terrapins in 2020.
With that resume, he knows the standard of excellence "Coach Prime" stresses. Ahead of a defining stretch of Sanders' tenure at Colorado, Helow is doing his part to keep heads high and minds sharp.
"It's a mentality," Helow said of how he's motivated the team through last Saturday's loss. "We've got to continue to practice hard, the right way, keep our guys in good spirits. They're great young men. They're working hard. We're working hard collectively as a staff, but it all starts with mentality."