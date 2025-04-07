Deion Sanders Teases Shedeur Sanders To New Orleans Saints In NFL Draft
No matter where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is headed in the NFL, intense scrutiny and hardship will follow.
So, which situation is ideal? The answer could be the Big Easy.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders answered numerous questions about the NFL future that lies ahead of his son Shedeur during Friday's Pro Day. There, he teased his liking for a team trending toward drafting a signal-caller with the No. 9 overall pick: the New Orleans Saints.
"I like the colors," Sanders said with a grin, clad in Buffaloes' black and gold. "I like the city, I like the food, I like the people, I like the possibilities."
Sanders later doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on his intent, signing off his interview with ESPN's SportsCenter with a similar hint at the teams' shared color palette.
"I like these colors, don't you like these colors?" Sanders said, repeating "I like these colors," twice more.
After a series of roster and front-office moves in recent weeks, many theorize that Shedeur's NFL Draft wait may last into the latter half of the first round.
The Saints' quarterback situation has sputtered since the retirement of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Quarterback Derek Carr currently holds the position down, but with questions surrounding his age, health, contract and talent, the franchise has surveyed for a long-term solution.
New Orleans took a quarterback in each of the last two drafts, Jake Haener from the Fresno State Bulldogs in 2023 (fourth round) and Spencer Rattler of the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2024 (fifth round). However, the Saints haven't drafted a signal-caller in the first round since quarterback Archie Manning in 1971.
While neither Haener nor Rattler has provided much hope going forward, New Orleans went in a schematic direction that could help its fit for a young quarterback. Last February, the Saints hired Kellen Moore as head coach, who won Super Bowl LIX as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Before leading quarterback Jalen Hurts to a strong 2024 season, Moore coached other top NFL QBs, Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys and Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore's football career began as a superstar under center for the Boise State Broncos, where he set the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) record for quarterback wins.
Shedeur noted that, to an extent, he models his aspirations after Moore and would be intrigued by the fit in New Orleans.
"I think he's a great coach," Sanders said at Pro Day. "I also think I watched him a little bit in college. We were so young that I didn't know that [he] was that. But then when I looked him up and did the research I was like 'Dang, he did everything I'm trying to accomplish in life.' So, he knows the recipe. And a lot of people who have played the position understand that point of view versus just a different point of view."
In addition to a former quarterback as coach, Sanders would have a high-upside arrangement of weapons with the Saints. When healthy, wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed perfectly complement one of the NFL's top pass-catching running backs, Alvin Kamara.
New Orleans may hesitate to roll Carr out for another year with this group. If Sanders sinks past top-selecting teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, the in-need franchise could throw him a life preserver.