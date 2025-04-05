Shedeur Sanders Receives Mixed Reactions After Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase
The Colorado Buffaloes held their NFL Showcase on April 4. It was a highly anticipated day, as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would be publicly throwing for the first time. After Sanders’ throwing session, the opinions on the Colorado quarterback are still very mixed.
Sanders was already under scrutiny, whether it be his size or complaints about his attitude. After his throwing session, Sanders impressed many, but there is still much criticism.
Throughout his throwing session, Sanders showed off his accuracy between deep balls for 55 yards and quick check-downs. He also showed off his footwork in front of personnel from many NFL teams.
His performance caused a lot of commotion on social media, with many people excited about what they saw.
Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz spoke to an NFL executive and asked what they saw from Sanders while attending Colorado’s NFL Showcase.
“I just think he throws a really catchable ball. Accuracy is one thing, but catch-ability is another. Shedeur’s got both. And watching him live today, there was more power - more velocity - than I expected,” the executive said. “He’s definitely a pocket guy, but athletic enough to buy time and make plays. His offensive line was always an issue in college, but turnovers never were."
Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024. He was sacked 42 times, but only through ten interceptions. His completion percentage was 74.0. Sanders will have to work on avoiding the sack, but he does well avoiding turnovers and putting the ball in a spot that is easy for his receivers.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted his reaction, telling people to “Stop the hate. Watch the tape.”
NBC Sports’ Lawrence Jackson Jr. also posted on social media, calling Sanders the most pro-ready quarterback in the last 20 years outside of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
It was not all praise as a couple of people took to social media to criticize Sanders after watching his workout. New York Jets safety Andre Cisco posted his displeasure with the workout.
After his throwing session, Sanders was honest about how he thought it went.
"It wasn't perfect, so of course it's something keep you up at night. . . What I do for the most part, I just love perfection," Sanders told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke about where he believes his son’s draft stock is, calling him and the Buffaloes’ wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter, the surest bets in the draft.
“Shedeur's been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this, this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. The surest bets in this draft — I'm not a betting man, I'm a godly man — but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men," Sanders said.
Sanders also spoke about the importance of Shedeur Sanders throwing at the showcase.
"He needs to throw," Sanders said. "He needs to get out there and let you see it. All of a sudden, at the conclusion of the year after 4,000-some yards, I don't know how many he has in his career, all of a sudden, his arm is weak. But he completed a 50-something-yard pass rolling to his left in overtime, so I don't know when his arm got weak."
While there are still many people voicing their concerns over Sanders, the overall tone is shifting more positively after his throwing session. One of the benefits of waiting until Colorado’s NFL Showcase is that Sanders could control the narrative surrounding him a little more. While not everyone will have a positive opinion, Sanders demonstrated just how accurate he is while passing the ball.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.