Tennessee Titans Cancel Shedeur Sanders Workout Before NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Tennessee Titans have canceled their upcoming private workout. The Titans said they were "impressed" by Sanders at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. Who will the Titans take in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a snap at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a snap at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders met with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are projected to be taking a quarterback. 

In Sanders meeting with Tennessee, they agreed to cancel his upcoming private workout with him per Tennessee Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. What could this mean for Sanders in the upcoming draft later this month?

Shedeur Sanders and Tennessee Titans Cancel Private Workout After Pro Day

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado N
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders upcoming private workout is not going to happen anymore. Does this mean that Tennessee has their mind made up for who they will be taking No. 1 overall?

“The Titans have seen four years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as ‘very impressive’,” Wyatt said. 

With the workout being canceled, it appears that then Titans have made the final decision on if Sanders will or won't be their pick. However, signs are pointing towards it not being Sanders. Why would a team not want to do a final workout with a quarterback they are potentially going to take No. 1 overall? In most projections, Sanders is being taken behind Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. If Tennessee does indeed take a quarterback No. 1, Ward is the likely selection. 

The next two teams in the current draft order are both in need of a quarterback. The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the draft and frankly, have been looking for a franchise quarterback their entire existence since being added back to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. 

The No. 3 overall pick is currently owned by the New York Giants. There have been many connections between Sanders and the Giants. If Sanders falls past No. 2, he could very well be on his way to the Big Apple with the "G-Men."

Cam Ward Overwhelming Favorite To Be No. 1 Overall Pick

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at India
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to be taken with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Ward has odds of -2000 to be taken No. 1. Shedeur Sanders odds to be the No. 1 pick are all the way down at +5500. In addition to Ward, there are two players with better odds to be taken first than Sanders. They would be Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter at +950 and Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes teammate, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter at +4500. 

Shedeur Sanders draft stock has bounced around the past few months. His odds to be selected in the top five are +145.  

