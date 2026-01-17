Deion Sanders Preparing Colorado Buffaloes For Unique Opportunities

Since arriving in Colorado, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that his responsibility to his players extends far beyond Saturdays in the fall. And in the Prime Era, Colorado player development has never been limited to football alone.

While many seniors spend the offseason focused on the NFL or the transfer portal, one Colorado defensive back recently received a far less common opportunity in Orlando, Florida, earning a five-day tryout with the WWE. In the Prime Era, that kind of door-opening moment is no accident it's an experience made possible by the visibility, confidence, and freedom encouraged under "Coach Prime."

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From Folsom Field to the WWE Performance Center

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a video clip shared on social media, Finneseth appeared on FaceTime with Deion Sanders Jr. and "Coach Prime," detailing his experience at the WWE tryout.

Coach Prime and former walk on Ben Finneseth talk about his recent WWE tryout. #ProfessionalBuffs pic.twitter.com/vY432Ev9sc — Ky (@ihavemadflavor) January 16, 2026

“The WWE flew me in for a tryout in Orlando, Florida, so I’m down here right now for five days,” Finneseth said. “I got here Sunday, I’ll leave Friday. I ain’t gonna lie, it’s way tougher than I thought. They beat the crap out of us for sure. But it’s been good. We got some good talent around here. It’s been a super cool experience, and I couldn't have done it without you.”

For a player known in Boulder for his physicality, energy, and personality, it's a crossover that makes perfect sense. The WWE has long valued athletes with football backgrounds, and Finneseth’s blend of toughness, charisma, and ability to shine under the lights fits the mold precisely.

Still, the jump from college football to professional wrestling is no small leap. But coincidentally, Finneseth isn’t without unique resources around him. His Colorado teammate, linebacker Gage Goldberg, is the son of WWE legend Bill Goldberg, offering a direct connection to someone who's already successfully made that same transition from football to wrestling and entertainment business.

Coach Prime’s Belief Travels Beyond the Game

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Coach Prime couldn’t resist briefly shifting the conversation back to football and a busy recruiting week ahead, his support for Finneseth’s opportunity was unmistakable.

“You’re gonna knock it out of the park,” Sanders told him. “You’re going to be the next big thing.”

When Finneseth explained that the WWE indicated he could sign once his football career was completed, Sanders immediately read between the lines.

“So that means you killed it,” Sanders remarked.

The exchange perfectly encapsulated Sanders’ coaching approach. He demands focus and excellence on the field, but he also encourages his players to explore opportunities beyond it. Whether those paths lead to the NFL or to success elsewhere, Sanders consistently emphasizes confidence, self-belief, branding, and preparation for the big moment.

“'Cause as soon as that camera comes on, you turn it on,” Sanders added, reinforcing a trait he’s long valued in his players.

Finneseth agreed. “They know what it is already,” he replied with confidence. “It’s just a waiting game now.”

More Than Football Development in Boulder

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finneseth’s WWE opportunity highlights something deeper about the culture Sanders has built in Boulder. Players are encouraged to think beyond the narrow window of a football career and consider how their skills, personalities, and work ethic can translate elsewhere.

The Prime Era has emphasized visibility, ingenuity, and adaptability, traits that serve athletes long after their final snap. It’s no coincidence that multiple former Buffs have leveraged their Colorado exposure into professional opportunities, whether in the NFL, media, or now potentially sports entertainment.

Finneseth isn't leaving Boulder just yet. He still has one year of eligibility remaining and plans to spend it with the Buffs, continuing his development on the field while keeping the WWE door open for the future.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive safety Ben Finneseth (28) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jordan Brown (4) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

That balance is exactly what Sanders has preached. Maximize the moment. Prepare for what’s next. And build something that lasts longer than football.

For Finneseth, the next year will be about finishing strong in Black and Gold. After that, the same confidence and presence that made him a fan-favorite in Boulder could soon translate to a much different stage.