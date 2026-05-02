Colorado Buffaloes Offer Intriguing Two-Way Recruit from Florida

The Colorado Buffaloes extended an important recruiting offer on Thursday, throwing their name in the hat of Turmarian Moreland Jr.’s recruiting cycle.

Moreland is a three-star athlete from Florida who has exhibited the ability to play at a high level on both sides of the ball.

Two-way recruit Turmarian Moreland Jr.’s career

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Moreland could be Colorado’s first two-way player since 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. While Moreland doesn’t have the same hype surrounding him that Hunter did, he has certainly displayed the potential to play both sides of the ball at a high level.

In his two seasons at the varsity level for the Palm Beach Lakes Rams in West Palm Beach, Florida, Moreland has started at wide receiver and safety.

On offense, the 6-2, 190-pound athlete has tallied 643 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions, good for an average of 12.6 yards per catch.

As a safety, Moreland has racked up 47 tackles, 34 of which were unassisted, a quarterback hurry, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Based on this performance, he’s earned a three-star rating and is listed as the No. 43 prospect from the state of Florida, the No. 32 athlete and the No. 545 overall player in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

Colorado’s recruiting battle for Turmarian Moreland Jr.

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have extended an offer Moreland’s way, they are in for a tough recruiting battle against a number of prominent programs.

Moreland has 23 FBS offers, 18 of which are from Power Four schools.

Colorado’s primary competition will come from the three schools Moreland has official visits lined up with. He’s set to visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on May 29, then the Auburn Tigers on June 5 and the Georgia Bulldogs on June 12, according to 247Sports.

Rivals lists Moreland’s frontrunner as the Tigers, with a 45.9 percent confidence meter of Auburn landing him. Closely behind are the Hokies, whom Rivals gives a 30.6 percent confidence rating behind a commitment from Moreland.

These are big-name programs the Buffaloes are competing with, both led by new and exciting coaching staffs. Something that may help the Buffaloes when trying to lure Moreland away from those programs, though, is allowing him to play both sides of the ball in college.

Turmarian Moreland Jr.’s future as a two-way recruit

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be the first time Colorado has had a two-way player among its ranks under Coach Prime, and depending on how Moreland handles the workload during his senior high school season, playing him on both sides of the ball could be a viable option.

Moreland’s numbers have been solid, but teams will likely want to see him take a step forward as a senior if they are to let him play two positions at the next level.

For example, Hunter recorded over 3,000 yards receiving and 36 touchdowns on offense, along with 76 total tackles, 12 interceptions and two forced fumbles across his junior and senior high school seasons.

While that is an unprecedented standard to live up to, that was the kind of production that was necessary for Hunter to become as highly-touted a recruit as he was and play both sides of the ball in college.

If Moreland can be at or near 1,000 yards receiving while tallying 40 or more tackles and a few interceptions on defense, there’s no doubt he could play both ways at the college level.

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