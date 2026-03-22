Deion Sanders Targeting Colorado's Future Quarterback on Recruiting Trail

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is coming to a close, and spring camp is wrapping up with plenty of excitement. Still, coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Colorado has now turned its attention to in-state quarterback Luke Rubley out of Regis Jesuit from the class of 2028. Keeping top talent home should be a priority for Sanders, and getting involved early with Rubley is a strong step in that direction.

Rivals reporter Brandon Huffman recently caught up with Rubley to discuss his unofficial visits, with Colorado firmly in the mix. During his trip to Boulder, Rubley spent time with both Sanders and Marion and took a close look at the program.

“For Colorado, I really liked the visit,” Rubley said. “I loved the energy and atmosphere for football.”

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He also had the opportunity to watch spring practices, giving him a firsthand look at the tempo and structure of Marion’s offense.

“I like how the quarterbacks threw the ball and played within coach Marion’s offense,” Rubley told Rivals. “They really played well and I was impressed.”

Landing Rubley would give Sanders an early foothold in keeping top in-state talent home while continuing to shape the quarterback room. With recruiting battles starting to pick up, Colorado has put itself in a strong position to turn early interest into real momentum.

Colorado Faces Growing Competition

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only is keeping Rubley in Colorado a priority for Sanders, but it may need to become an even bigger focus moving forward. Still, it won’t come without steep competition from other top programs competing for his commitment.

Other programs showing interest in Rubley include Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College and Florida State. With multiple Power Four programs in the mix, Colorado will need to keep building momentum if it hopes to keep the in-state quarterback home.

With several programs pushing hard, Rubley’s recruitment is quickly becoming a real test of Colorado’s ability to keep top in-state talent home.

As more schools continue to evaluate and make their push, the competition is only expected to intensify. How Sanders and his staff respond over the coming months could ultimately determine whether the Buffaloes can stay in the mix and win out.

Can Brennan Marion Strengthen Quarterback Pipeline

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes haven’t had much success developing quarterbacks in recent years, but the play of quarterback Julian Lewis could entice other recruits to consider Colorado. Additionally, Marion appears to have a strong connection with recruits. That connection seems to be resonating with Rubley, who is drawn to Boulder in part because of Marion.

This could prove to be a big win for Sanders, not just in this recruiting cycle but for the long term as Colorado looks to stabilize the quarterback position.

Marion’s ability to build relationships could give the Buffaloes an edge in landing top-tier talent. If he continues to connect with recruits at a high level, Colorado will be in a stronger position to compete for priority quarterback targets.

If that trend continues, Colorado may finally be able to establish consistency at quarterback.