Deion Sanders reportedly interested in coaching offers allowing him to be 'full self'
Deion Sanders has revolutionized Colorado football in a way that few could have anticipated. In just two seasons, Coach Prime has taken a program that finished 1-11 in 2022 and transformed it into a Big 12 contender with a 9-3 record in 2024. The Buffaloes, now ranked 20th in the Associated Press poll, have become a symbol of what bold leadership and innovative recruiting can accomplish in college football. But as the season concludes and speculation about Sanders’ future grows, Colorado finds itself at a crossroads.
Sanders’ tenure at Colorado has been marked by extraordinary player development and a complete cultural overhaul. Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy favorite, embodies the transformative impact of Sanders’ coaching. Playing as a wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter has delivered a jaw-dropping season, recording 92 receptions and four interceptions. His two-way dominance has captivated the college football world and solidified him as one of the sport’s brightest stars.
Equally impressive is the performance of Sanders’ son, Shedeur, who has broken Colorado’s single-season passing record. His precision and poise have made him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football, and he is now projected as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders has anchored Colorado’s secondary, further showcasing the family’s impact on the program.
Beyond the star power of Hunter and his sons, Sanders has elevated the entire program. His leadership has energized the fan base, attracted top-tier recruits, and brought unprecedented national attention to Boulder. His recent signing of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, ESPN’s second-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, underscores his ability to secure elite talent and signals his intent to sustain Colorado’s success.
Despite Sanders’ accomplishments, questions remain about the program’s long-term viability. Colorado has invested heavily in football since Sanders’ arrival, but it lacks the financial resources and infrastructure of college football’s blue-blood programs. With Hunter, Shedeur, and Shilo likely heading to the NFL, Sanders will lose his most prominent players and, by extension, much of the personal connection that drew him to Colorado.
These departures, coupled with Sanders’ rising profile, have fueled speculation about his future. Many in the football world believe it will be difficult for Colorado to retain him. A college coaching agent told ESPN, "Everyone has taken notice, and rightfully so, of what he's doing." The question now is whether Sanders will remain in Boulder or explore opportunities at a more prominent program—or even in the NFL.
At the collegiate level, Sanders has been linked to several high-profile programs. LSU, Florida, and Auburn are potential destinations if coaching vacancies arise next season. These programs offer the kind of resources and visibility that could appeal to Sanders, who reportedly would only consider opportunities that allow him to be "his full self." This includes embracing his unique coaching style, charisma, and ability to bring his own team of advisors and staff.
Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, could also be a logical fit. However, the program’s current struggles and uncertain leadership make an immediate reunion unlikely. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Rittenberg suggest that a Sanders-FSU partnership wouldn’t happen until 2026 at the earliest, and even that scenario seems remote due to the nature of Sanders' relationship with FSU's athletic staff after passing on him before going hiring Mike Norvell.
Ultimately, Sanders’ appeal lies in his ability to engineer rapid turnarounds. Programs in need of a cultural reset and competitive edge will undoubtedly have him at the top of their lists should coaching changes occur.
Sanders’ name has also surfaced in discussions about NFL head coaching opportunities. His connection to the Dallas Cowboys, where he starred as a player in the mid 90s, has made him a natural candidate should they part ways with Mike McCarthy. Other teams, including the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears, have also been mentioned as potential suitors.
However, one NFL executive added fuel to Sanders' NFL fire. "If there's on fit, it's Vegas because of the culture there and the bright (Vegas) lights and (Mark) Davis' willingness to do something different," he told ESPN.
There has been a lot of speculation about the Raiders' future and if Shedeur Sanders would be there next year. But not everyone is sold on the idea of the Sanders father and son duo in Sin City. "I hope for Shedeur that doesn't happen," said the AFC executive. "And he has to be his own man in his own career."
While Sanders has not ruled out coaching in the NFL, he has made it clear that he does not plan to follow his sons into the league. "I lead my kids. I don’t follow my kids," he stated earlier this year. For Sanders, coaching is about paving roads and building generational wealth—not merely chasing familial ties.
For now, Sanders remains committed to Colorado. The Buffaloes are preparing for a to-be-determined bowl game, with projections suggesting a spot in either the Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl. Sanders’ immediate focus will be on finishing the season strong and continuing to build on the foundation he has established.
However, the speculation surrounding his future is unlikely to dissipate. Whether he chooses to stay in Boulder, move to another college program, or test the waters in the NFL, Sanders’ impact on football is undeniable. His charisma, leadership, and ability to inspire have made him one of the most compelling figures in the sport.
Deion Sanders has proven that he can succeed at the highest levels of college football, and his next chapter—whatever it may be—will undoubtedly be one of the most watched and debated moves in the sport. For now, Colorado fans can only hope that Coach Prime’s journey continues to unfold in Boulder, even as the football world prepares for the possibility of his next big step.