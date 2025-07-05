Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders To Return To Colorado Buffaloes Soon? Adam 'Pacman' Jones Gives Update

Former NFL star cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones provided an encouraging update on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders following a recent visit with "Coach Prime." Sanders is currently recovering from an undisclosed health issue at his home in Texas.

Jack Carlough

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Another positive update on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' undisclosed health issue has emerged.

Following a recent fishing excursion with "Coach Prime" at his home in Texas, former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones said he expects Sanders to return to Boulder soon. Colorado football will likely begin preseason training camp later this month ahead of Sanders' third year leading the Buffs.

"Deion's doing good," Jones said in an interview with BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Adam Jones aka Pacman Jones at the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Adam Jones aka Pacman Jones at the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones spent 12 seasons in the NFL, recording 17 interceptions, 97 passes defended and 509 total tackles. A 2015 Pro Bowl selection with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. With the Cowboys in 2008, Jones wore Sanders' No. 21.

The former first-round pick out of West Virginia was also coached by current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during his time with the Bengals.

Jones is one of several notable names who've visited Sanders at his home in Texas, including rapper Lil Wayne, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Irvin, who played alongside Sanders with the Cowboys in the 1990s, also shared a positive update on his longtime friend's health.

"I've never seen Deion not want to battle," Irvin said on his podcast. "I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him... I guarantee you he's going to be ok. That's the most important part."

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Sanders first opened up about his health issues in a podcast interview with fellow former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May.

“I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing now... for a minute,” Sanders told Samuel. “Coming on with you, I ain’t been with nobody for a minute. I’ve lost about 14 pounds, I’m coming back, but I needed this.”

Sanders has dealt with a series of health issues in recent years, including having two toes amputated. In 2023, "Coach Prime" underwent surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg and missed the Pac-12 media days in July. It's unknown if his latest health issue is related to his previous trials.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the sp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference will hold its football media days in Frisco, Texas, this upcoming week, and Sanders hasn't made clear if he'll attend. Colorado players scheduled to speak include quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and kicker Alejandro Mata.

"Coach Prime" and the Buffs will open their 2025 campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

