Deion Sanders To Return To Colorado Buffaloes Soon? Adam 'Pacman' Jones Gives Update
Another positive update on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' undisclosed health issue has emerged.
Following a recent fishing excursion with "Coach Prime" at his home in Texas, former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones said he expects Sanders to return to Boulder soon. Colorado football will likely begin preseason training camp later this month ahead of Sanders' third year leading the Buffs.
"Deion's doing good," Jones said in an interview with BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."
Jones spent 12 seasons in the NFL, recording 17 interceptions, 97 passes defended and 509 total tackles. A 2015 Pro Bowl selection with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. With the Cowboys in 2008, Jones wore Sanders' No. 21.
The former first-round pick out of West Virginia was also coached by current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during his time with the Bengals.
Jones is one of several notable names who've visited Sanders at his home in Texas, including rapper Lil Wayne, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Irvin, who played alongside Sanders with the Cowboys in the 1990s, also shared a positive update on his longtime friend's health.
"I've never seen Deion not want to battle," Irvin said on his podcast. "I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him... I guarantee you he's going to be ok. That's the most important part."
Sanders first opened up about his health issues in a podcast interview with fellow former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May.
“I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing now... for a minute,” Sanders told Samuel. “Coming on with you, I ain’t been with nobody for a minute. I’ve lost about 14 pounds, I’m coming back, but I needed this.”
Sanders has dealt with a series of health issues in recent years, including having two toes amputated. In 2023, "Coach Prime" underwent surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg and missed the Pac-12 media days in July. It's unknown if his latest health issue is related to his previous trials.
The Big 12 Conference will hold its football media days in Frisco, Texas, this upcoming week, and Sanders hasn't made clear if he'll attend. Colorado players scheduled to speak include quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and kicker Alejandro Mata.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs will open their 2025 campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field in Boulder.