Deion Sanders Receives Visit From Lil Wayne In Texas Amid Health Issues
As he remains away from Boulder due to health issues, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders received another uplifting visit from a longtime friend at his home in Texas.
Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video of rappers Lil Wayne and Lil Twist checking in with "Coach Prime." It's unknown what was said, but the visit was appreciated by the Sanders family. "You're family for life," Lil Twist said in the video.
"Coach Prime" also shared a video of the visit on his Instagram account. "Thank You My Brother @liltunechi (Lil Wayne) for coming to visit me & making sure I’m doing well!" the caption read.
Not long after "Coach Prime" took over the Buffs in 2022, Lil Wayne visited Boulder and received a tour of Colorado's facilities, which included him famously sharing his amazement of the locker room. The five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper later led the Buffs onto the field before their game against Colorado State in 2023 and performed at the CU Events Center in 2024 following Colorado's spring game. More recently, Lil Wayne invited former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig onto the stage during a concert.
"Coach Prime" hasn't spoken much about his health issues, and it remains unclear when he'll return to Boulder. Back in May, Sanders revealed that he lost 14 pounds.
“What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast.
Deion Sanders Jr. also spoke on his father's health issues during a YouTube livestream last month.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” Sanders Jr. said in mid-June. “When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”
Lil Wayne isn't the first notable figure to visit "Coach Prime" amid his health issues this summer. About three weeks ago, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin checked in with his former Dallas Cowboys teammate.
"We had so much fun," Irvin said on his podcast. "Whenever I'm with him, we laugh like I don't know what. I don't think there's a person in the world that makes me laugh like Deion. When I got to Deion, he was talking like this (hoarse). This is my boy. I battled with this dude. I know how strong this dude is. I know how he is. He's physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong. He's strong. And we've had battles, and I respect him as a giant."
Most notably, Irvin assured his listeners that Sanders is "going to be ok."
Sanders' third preseason camp leading the Buffs will likely begin late this month. Colorado's season opener is set for Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.